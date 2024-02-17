Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE!

Spurs will bid to build an advantage over their rivals in the race for fourth place when Wolves visit north London in the Premier League today. With Aston Villa a point back as they face Fulham across the capital, Ange Postecoglou will hope to rely on his side’s sterling home form on what is also a revenge mission.

The Australian’s honeymoon period in English football was ended with three consecutive defeats in November, which included a devastating defeat at Molineux as Wolves struck two late goals. More recently, Tottenham have hit top gear again but are without Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie as they look for a sixth league win in a row at home.

Wolves are unbeaten in five away games, however, in all competitions and harbour European ambitions of their own. Follow all the action from Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Dom Smith at the ground!

Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Tottenham Stadium

How to watch free highlights

Tottenham team news: Injured trio out but Lo Celso should return

Wolves team news: Hwang could cover after Cunha blow

Score prediction

Spurs are in the house

An early check-in for our hosts.

Giovani Lo Celso, James Maddison and Heung-min Son among those pictured by the Spurs official media.

We are two hours away from this Premier League clash getting underway.

Team news is expected at 2pm GMT.

Tottenham vs Wolves prediction

Tottenham will be rightly wary of Wolves after seeing them dismantle Chelsea on their last trip to London earlier this month, though injury to the visitors’ forward line will have a say on the game. Even with Pedro Neto fit and firing again, Cunha and Hwang’s absence could blunt O’Neil’s side.

Spurs have Son back and it took him just half an hour to get another goal contributing, laying the ball on a plate for Johnson’s 96th-minute winner against Brighton, and his return to skipper the side is huge. Spurs have scored in 36 consecutive league games, and I expect that record to continue.

Spurs to win, 2-0.

(REUTERS)

Our prediction for the Wolves line-up

Predicted Wolves XI (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Hwang, Neto

Early Wolves team news

Wolves will hope to hand a start to Heung-min Son's South Korea teammate Hwang Hee-chan after he was left out of the squad for the defeat to Brentford due to a calf injury.

Fellow forward Matheus Cunha is also out after suffering a significant hamstring injury.

How we think Spurs will line up

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Dragusin, Van de Ven, Romero, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Early Spurs team news

Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro have been ruled out of the game through injury. Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are in reserve to cover. Giovani Lo Celso is hoping to be back in contention after another week on the training ground.

Last week, Tottenham against Brighton brought Heung-min Son off the bench upon the captain’s return from the Asian Cup, so should start at the weekend.

Timo Werner is the most likely to drop out, with Dejan Kulusevski better on the right and Richarlison in fine goalscoring form through the middle.

Brennan Johnson scored the winner against Brighton so will stake his own claim to start.

How to watch free highlights

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Tottenham vs Wolves!

Spurs are out to strengthen their grip on fourth place while the visitors in north London harbour genuine European ambitions of their own.

We’ll have kick-off from Tottenham Stadium at 3pm GMT, but for now enjoy all the build-up and team news with myself Marc Mayo plus our reporter Dom Smith at the ground.