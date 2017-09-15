Tottenham vs Swansea City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Swansea City at Wembley Stadium.
Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to climb further up the table and they come into the game buoyed by an impressive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Swansea, in contrast, find themselves at the other end of the division, struggling for consistency having suffered defeat in their last outing against Newcastle United.
|Game
|Tottenham vs Swansea City
|Date
|Saturday, September 16
|Time
|17:30 BST / 12:30 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 as well as being available to stream online using the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
In the US, viewers can watch live on television on NBC, or else they can stream the game live online through the NBC Sports app.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC
|NBC Sports app
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Tottenham players
|Goalkeepers
|Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga
|Defenders
|Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Walker-Peters
|Midfielders
|Lamela, Wanyama, N'Koudou, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Winks
|Forwards
|Son, Kane, Llorente
Tottenham will be without a number of players for the game, with Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama definitely ruled out.
Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has resumed full training and could take his place in the matchday squad if he can prove his fitness in time. Fernando Llorente made a brief cameo appearance off the bench against Borussia Dortmund and could make his Premier League bow for Spurs against his former club.
Potential starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies; Dier, Alli, Eriksen; Son, Kane.
|Position
|Swansea players
|Goalkeepers
|Fabianski, Nordtfeldt, Mulder
|Defenders
|Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson, Rangel, Naughton, Bartley, Fernandez
|Midfielders
|Ki, Britton, Fer, Narsingh, Dyer, Carroll, Routledge, Clucas, Sanches, Mesa, Fulton
|Forwards
|Bony, Abraham, Ayew, McBurnie
Swansea will be without two key players in Nathan Dyer and Kyle Bartley who are recovering from Achilles and knee injuries respectively.
Renato Sanches made his debut last week against Newcastle United after joining the club on loan from Bayern Munich, but he endured a difficult game so his place may be under threat.
Potential starting XI: Fabianski; Olsson, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson; Fer, Clucas, Carroll, Sanches; Bony, Abraham.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Home team Tottenham are 2/9 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Swansea priced at 12/1 to beat Spurs. A draw is considered an 11/2 bet.
Harry Kane got off the mark for the season last week against Everton and the England international is 13/8 to score first. New Spurs signing Llorente is 4/7 to score any time against his former club.
GAME PREVIEW
After enduring somewhat of a wobble in their second and third games of the season, Spurs have hit their stride in September and they will hope to carry that form through to the end of the month as they look to stay in touch at the top of the table.
Pochettino's side suffered defeat to Chelsea and dropped points at home to Burnley last month as Harry Kane failed to find the net, but they have emerged from that difficult period rejuvenated and are once again racking up the wins, not to mention goals.
The north London outfit put three past Everton as they cruised to victory last week and they matched that total as they easily swept aside Bundesliga giants Dortmund on Wednesday. Kane excelled in both games, scoring twice in each match and that is exactly the level of performance required for Spurs to mount a title challenge.
With four more games packed into the month after the Swansea match, including a London derby against West Ham and a Champions League clash against APOEL, Pochettino will look for his players to harness that momentum as they attempt to maximise their points haul.
169