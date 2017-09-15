Tottenham vs Swansea City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Swansea City at Wembley Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to climb further up the table and they come into the game buoyed by an impressive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Swansea, in contrast, find themselves at the other end of the division, struggling for consistency having suffered defeat in their last outing against Newcastle United.

Game Tottenham vs Swansea City Date Saturday, September 16 Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 as well as being available to stream online using the BT Sport app.

In the US, viewers can watch live on television on NBC, or else they can stream the game live online through the NBC Sports app.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Walker-Peters Midfielders Lamela, Wanyama, N'Koudou, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Winks Forwards Son, Kane, Llorente

Tottenham will be without a number of players for the game, with Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama definitely ruled out.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has resumed full training and could take his place in the matchday squad if he can prove his fitness in time. Fernando Llorente made a brief cameo appearance off the bench against Borussia Dortmund and could make his Premier League bow for Spurs against his former club.

Potential starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies; Dier, Alli, Eriksen; Son, Kane.

Position Swansea players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Nordtfeldt, Mulder Defenders Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson, Rangel, Naughton, Bartley, Fernandez Midfielders Ki, Britton, Fer, Narsingh, Dyer, Carroll, Routledge, Clucas, Sanches, Mesa, Fulton Forwards Bony, Abraham, Ayew, McBurnie

Swansea will be without two key players in Nathan Dyer and Kyle Bartley who are recovering from Achilles and knee injuries respectively.

Renato Sanches made his debut last week against Newcastle United after joining the club on loan from Bayern Munich, but he endured a difficult game so his place may be under threat.

Potential starting XI: Fabianski; Olsson, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson; Fer, Clucas, Carroll, Sanches; Bony, Abraham.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Home team Tottenham are 2/9 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Swansea priced at 12/1 to beat Spurs. A draw is considered an 11/2 bet.

Harry Kane got off the mark for the season last week against Everton and the England international is 13/8 to score first. New Spurs signing Llorente is 4/7 to score any time against his former club.

GAME PREVIEW

