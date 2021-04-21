Tottenham vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result and reaction tonight

(Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Southampton to north London this evening as the hosts kick off the post-Jose Mourinho era by taking on the Saints in the top flight, with fans protesting against chairman Daniel Levy and the club’s owners outside Spurs’ stadium.

It has been a turbulent week for Tottenham, who were announced on Sunday as one of the 12 clubs to be taking part in the planned Super League. On Monday, the club relieved manager Mourinho and his fellow coaching staff of their duties, and last night Tottenham backed out of The Super League alongside the other five Premier Leagues that were due to be involved, following immense pressure from the vast majority of the footballing world. Despite Spurs’ exit from the tournament, supporters have still gathered outside the club’s ground to protest.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason, who in recent years has been working at the club’s academy, will serve as interim head coach until the end of the season following Mourinho’s firing, with Tottenham facing Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final this Sunday in arguably the biggest fixture of that run. However, Mason and seventh-placed Spurs cannot afford to look past Ralph Hasenhuttl’s 14th-placed Southampton, for whom relegation is unlikely but not entirely off the cards just yet. This should be an intriguing encounter, especially considering the uncertainty around how Spurs will perform under their temporary coach. Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Southampton in the Premier League below.