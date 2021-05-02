Tottenham vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Harry Kane after Spurs’ Carabao Cup defeat (Getty)

Sheffield United travel to north London to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs manager Ryan Mason will be desperate to see his side bounce back after they agonisingly lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Aymeric Laporte’s late header ensured Tottenham remain without a major trophy since 2008, but Spurs can recover against the bottom-of-the-table Blades.

David McGoldrick’s goal gave Sheffield victory against Brighton, ending a run of six consecutive losses for the club.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 7:15pm GMT at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 7pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Ben Davies is the only absentee for Spurs. The left-back has missed the last six weeks with an ankle injury, but Joe Rodon is available.

Sander Berge is fit after being out since mid-December with a hamstring injury. Chris Basham is back in training but may not be ready for this game, while Oli McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh) and Jack O’Connell (knee) are out.

Predicted line-ups:

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Bale, Lucas, Son, Kane

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Bogle, Baldock, Egan, Bryan, Stevens, Norwood, Osborn, Fleck, Brewster, McGoldrick

Odds:

Tottenham: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Sheffield United: 9/1

Prediction:

Spurs suffered an agonising defeat in the League Cup final last week, and they will bounce back with a win against Sheffield United. Ryan Mason’s side simply have too much quality for their opponents. 3-0.

