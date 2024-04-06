Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

It would be incredibly wise and timely of Tottenham to take all three points from Nottingham Forest's visit to North London on Sunday, with an absurdly difficult five-game stretch next on the fixture list.

Spurs (57 points) will face Newcastle, Manchester City (to be rescheduled), Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in succession, as they jostle with Aston Villa (59 points) for 4th place in the Premier League. This season's 5th-place finisher should also qualify for next season's Champions League via the national coefficient rankings, but it's better to remove all doubt from the equation, if possible.

As for Forest (25 points), relegation is a real and present danger after being hit with a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. Rather than sitting seven points clear of 18th-place Luton Town (22 points), the Tricky Trees are only three points above the drop zone after after picking up their first win in six outings on Tuesday, with a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Watch live via Peacock Premium

Tottenham focus, team news

Former Forest man Brennan Johnson scored Spurs' only goal in the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Tuesday, giving him two goals and three assists in his last five PL appearances. Micky van de Ven returned from a minor hamstring injury against the Hammers, after missing the previous two games.

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee)

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Morgan Gibbs-White was typically sensational for Nuno Espirito Santo's side against Fulham, tallying a goal and an assist in the first half and taking his season tally to four goals and seven assists in 30 appearances this season.

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed), Nuno Tavares (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (undisclosed)