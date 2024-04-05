Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham welcome Nottingham Forest in the Premier League looking to maintain their challenge for the top four.

Spurs followed up yet another comeback win, this time over Luton, with a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Ham on Wednesday.

Still, Aston Villa’s defeat to Manchester City has left Ange Postecoglou’s side within touching distance of the Champions League berths, albeit fifth place may still be enough.

Now, they meet former manager Nuno Espirito Santo as he looks to keep Forest in the League.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 6pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 7 April, 2024.

The game was originally meant to take place at 8pm on Monday 8 April but rail and tube strikes saw it brought forward. Those strikes have now been cancelled.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest team news

Spurs brought Micky van de Ven back into the staring lineup at West Ham after his comeback from injury and the Dutchman seems certain to do so again. Brennan Johnson may also feature from the off after impressing of late.

Richarlison will miss the game as Spurs look to manage his recent knee injury.

Forest, meanwhile, remain without Willy Boly, Nuno Tavares and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Former Spurs manager Nuno is now in charge of Forest (REUTERS)

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Spurs may not always thrill at home but should have enough.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 58

Draws: 29

Nottingham Forest wins: 37

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest latest odds

Tottenham to win: 2/5

Draw: 9/2

Nottingham Forest to win: 11/2

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.