Tottenham vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham host Newcastle today in what looks a mouth-watering Premier League clash.

Spurs endured the ignominy of taking the lead yet failing to win for the fifth game in a row - a Premier League first - while also becoming the first to do so in three straight home games.

Finally carrying a lead over the line will no doubt be a satisfying moment when it does happen for Ange Postecoglou, but there is always the worry that his positive start will decline further as the top four slips from their grasp.

Newcastle, fresh from a 3-0 defeat at Everton, have been more a typical kind of inconsistent while suffering from an injury crisis.

Near-perfect at home this season, the Toon have only managed a single win on their travels in the league.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Tottenham are on a record-breaking run - in a bad way (REUTERS)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning after Luton's game against Manchester City.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Newcastle team news

Heung-min Son went off with a knock on Thursday night, although he has assured that he will be fit to face Newcastle.

The likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven are no nearer a return to action so Postecoglou may rely on Pape Sarr and Richarlison to enter his XI and shake things up.

Jamaal Lascelles is a doubt for Newcastle after he was substituted late on at Everton, which may lead to Emil Krafth being shoehorned in at centre-back.

Eddie Howe is short of options to refresh his side amid injuries keeping Nick Pope, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Sven Botman and more on the sidelines.

Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction

It is very easy to see this game unfolding just as Spurs' last few have, the hosts attacking early and making a breakthrough before being pegged back. Howe will surely set his team up to disrupt Tottenham on the counter but whether his defence can stand strong is another matter.

A 2-2 draw.

Both teams may be satisfied with a point (PA)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Magpies' 6-1 win at St. James' Park in April levelled up the recent history between these two teams, with the last eight games split evenly at three wins apiece and two draws.

Tottenham wins: 73

Newcastle wins: 61

Draws: 34

Tottenham vs Newcastle match odds

Tottenham: 11/10

Newcastle: 9/4

Draw:14/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).