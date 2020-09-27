Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture today

Michael Jones
(AP)

Follow all the action as Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 

Jose Mourinho’s side are negotiating an exhausting fixture pile-up, having edged past Macedonian side Shkëndija in the third round of Europa League qualifying earlier this week. Spurs suffered a drab defeat on the opening day against Everton but recovered to beat Southampton in spectacular fashion as Son Heung-min scored four goals.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have put the despair over their failed takeover behind them, defeating West Ham to begin their campaign in fine spirits before a poor loss against Brighton quickly deflated that air of positivity. However, a 7-0 thrashing of Morecombe in the Carabao Cup in the week will have restored that momentum for Steve Bruce’s side. Follow all the action below: