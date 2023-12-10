Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!

Spurs welcome Newcastle to the north London today in a fascinating Premier League clash. The two teams have shone during the early parts of the season but have since hit a frustrating patch with a raft of injuries having dented their progress. Heung-min Son is one such concern for Tottenham but he starts alongside Richarlison this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are in a strange position. They have been largely happy with their performances but have now scored first in their last five league games - but are yet to win any of them. The Australian was angry after the defeat to West Ham too, venting his frustration at Tottenham’s inability to take chances.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are running on empty at the moment. Though they remain capable of beating anyone on their day, navigating the relentless schedule while relying on so few bodies appeared to catch up with them at Everton on Thursday. Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, where Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT | Tottenham Stadium

Eddie Howe to Sky Sports on Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff's return

16:17 , Marc Mayo

"We've not just missed the players, we've missed the personalities. Hopefully the team on the pitch make sure we don't need them.

"I don't see a big issue [with a lack of substitutes previously], they all want to play the game."

Dejan Kulusevski dons a facemask in the warm-up

16:14 , Marc Mayo

We weren't necessarily expecting the Tottenham winger to need a facemask today! We'll post the details when we have them.

Warm-ups underway!

16:11 , Marc Mayo

We're into the thick of the warm-ups at Tottenham Stadium as we approach kick-off.

What those results mean for Tottenham and Newcastle

16:08 , Marc Mayo

West Ham losing is good news for these two, although Manchester City are now six points clear of Spurs.

Tottenham know a win today will leave them with a three-point gap up to City in fourth and Manchester United in sixth.

A draw is enough to nudge Newcastle over the Red Devils but they can grab fifth off Spurs with a win.

Full-time in the early games!

16:03 , Marc Mayo

Where to begin with the three 2pm kick-offs?!

Chelsea beaten AGAIN, this time away at Everton after two second-half goals for the Toffees.

Manchester City come from behind to beat Luton 2-1 despite Erling Haaland being ruled out through injury.

And West Ham beaten 5-0 by Fulham only days after a superb win away to Spurs!

Tottenham vs Newcastle | Countdown to kick-off

15:59 , Marc Mayo

Just half an hour to go until we get rocking in north London!

Ange Postecoglou tells Sky Sports what he wants to see from his players

15:56 , Marc Mayo

"It's a bit of everything.

"Positional stuff, a bit of decision making, all those kinds of things.

"The more you expose the guys to those situations, the more they adapt to how we want to play and the positions they need to get into, and the more effective we'll be."

Eddie Howe ready to go toe-to-toe with Ange Postecoglou

15:54 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe spoke ahead of this game about the changes Ange Postecoglou has made at Tottenham.

"Tottenham have certainly changed a lot of their build-up patterns," Howe said.

"Their formation and the way they play is totally different. I've enjoyed watching them play. [They were] free-scoring early season, with a lot of interesting movements. He has done very well in a short period of time to implement his philosophy.

"I think it would need a very similar performance to last year, where we were excellent. We were at our best defensively, we were at our best in attack as well. That was a memorable day and that gave us a really big lift for what was ahead.

"It came at a key stage of the season, so we certainly know the importance of this match."

Blueprint for beating Tottenham made clear

15:48 , Marc Mayo

Of all Tottenham's recent setbacks this midweek's was the most dispiriting — a familiar and self-inflicted defeat against fierce rivals West Ham.

Mingled with the disappointment after the home defeats to Chelsea and Aston Villa, there was a sense of optimism at Spurs's progress and pride at their performance, but on Thursday night there was only frustration for Ange Postecoglou, his players and fans.

For a fifth game running, Spurs squandered a lead and failed to win — they have now taken one point from a possible 15 — setting a new Premier League record and continuing an alarming trend of being unable to build on promising positions.

Read the full story!

Good news comes on the bench for Toon

15:43 , Marc Mayo

Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff are fit for the bench as Newcastle name an unchanged XI from the one beaten by Everton in midweek.

That means skipper Jamaal Lascelles is ready to start after a knock.

Two changes for Tottenham

15:36 , Marc Mayo

Richarlison replaces Giovani Lo Celso in the Spurs attack today to ensure a natural striker plays up top.

Heung-min Son should move out wide as a result after passing fit from a knock accrued in midweek.

Pape Sarr is also ready to return to the XI after injury, replacing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

Newcastle team confirmed

15:32 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Ritche, Krafth, Hall, Longstaff, A. Murphy

How Tottenham line up today

15:30 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Royal, Dorrington, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Donley, Gil, Veliz

Tottenham team news rumours

15:28 , Marc Mayo

Social media talk is that Heung-min Son and Richarlison get the nod up top for Tottenham today!

Team news confirmed in just a minute...

Around the grounds

15:26 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City have spun their deficit at Luton back in their favour, they lead 2-1 at Luton after Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish goals.

Everton lead Chelsea 1-0 and West Ham are four goals down at Fulham.

Throwback: Newcastle plunder Tottenham for 6-1 win

15:21 , Marc Mayo

Five goals for the Toon inside the first 21 minutes the last time these two met!

Newcastle are 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 Tottenham 😱



Team news boost for Newcastle

15:13 , Marc Mayo

Sean Longstaff is back in the squad for Eddie Howe today - one of many injury absentees of late.

Tottenham vs Newcastle | Countdown to kick-off

15:08 , Marc Mayo

We are about and hour and a quarter away from the teams coming out at Tottenham Stadium.

The line-ups will be confirmed shortly!

14:57 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou says he has "full faith" in winger Brennan Johnson to be a decisive player in future.

Johnson, who joined Tottenham from Nottingham Forest in a £47.5million deal in the summer, was among those guiltiest of squandering promising positions on Thursday night as Spurs were beaten by West Ham.

He has scored just once in a Spurs shirt and Postecoglou believes the 22-year-old needs more self-belief.

“He’s joined a big football club," Postecoglou said. "You can’t play for a big football club and hide away. It doesn’t happen.

“You look at any player who goes to a big football club, that’s where they want to be, they want the responsibility, they want the limelight, they want to be the person who makes that difference.

“That’s why Brennan came here. He could have very easily stayed at Nottingham Forest where he was making a great career for himself. But he wanted to get out of his comfort zone because he had been there for so long and he chose to come to a big club.

"Well, that’s part of being at a big club. I know he knows that. But that’s not just an overnight thing. He’ll come to embrace that. We’ve seen elements of his game which are very, very exciting and we’ve got to get him to do that more and believe in himself more.

“I know that will come. I have full faith that it will come. I’ve seen that in him. But like any other process with young players and young people, they have got to get to that space. You try to help them to get there as quickly as possible but sometimes it takes a little bit longer."

14:50 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs players ready for a big afternoon...

14:39 , Giuseppe Muro

Postecoglou also revealed he has told his players that playing under him would not "get any easier" even if results pick up, because he will always demand more.

"Do they want to be part of this? Because it's not gonna get any easier, that's the one thing I keep telling them," he continued.

"There’s never going to be a time where it's going to be smooth, not while I’m at the club. Even when things are going well. I'm going to be pushing for us to be better.

"I'm going to be pushing for us to improve and pushing for us to bring success to this football club."

14:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou says he knows "unequivocally" how to address Tottenham's slump but warned his players it would never be a "smooth" ride while he is at the club.

Spurs' winless run stretched to a fifth game with a 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Thursday, becoming the first club in Premier League history to take the lead in five consecutive matches and fail to win.

They again failed to convert early dominance into more than one goal against the Hammers and Postecoglou believes his players have fallen into the trap of believing "the football alone" will guarantee results - something he says has happened at all his previous clubs.

"I have been there and I have the benefit of experience," he said. "I've been through this many times. So I know, unequivocally, what we need to do.

"But for a lot of these guys, it's the first time. And I'm always mindful of that wherever I've been. That's why I know that invariably, sometimes it's happened at the beginning of my tenure, sometimes happened in the middle, sometimes at the end of the first season. But always in the first season there are challenges.

"Players need to go through that and come out the other side and see that: ‘Okay, we've survived that. It hasn't killed us, we're still going, we're still alive, we're still up for it’, right? And then if anything it can make us stronger going forward.

"But obviously, I have the benefit of that experience. The players don’t and my role in this is to guide them through it. I know how we get through this, and I know what the road ahead looks like. But they’ve got to go through it themselves and find out about it themselves."

Head to head history and results

14:09 , Giuseppe Muro

The Magpies' 6-1 win at St. James' Park in April levelled up the recent history between these two teams, with the last eight games split evenly at three wins apiece and two draws.

Tottenham wins: 73

Newcastle wins: 61

Draws: 34

Tottenham vs Newcastle: Score prediction today

14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is very easy to see this game unfolding just as Spurs' last few have, the hosts attacking early and making a breakthrough before being pegged back. Howe will surely set his team up to disrupt Tottenham on the counter but whether his defence can stand strong is another matter.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle team news vs Tottenham

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jamaal Lascelles is a doubt for Newcastle after he was substituted late on at Everton, which may lead to Emil Krafth being shoehorned in at centre-back.

Eddie Howe is short of options to refresh his side amid injuries keeping Nick Pope, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Sven Botman and more on the sidelines.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham team news vs Newcastle

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Heung-min Son went off with a knock on Thursday night, although he has assured that he will be fit to face Newcastle.

The likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven are no nearer a return to action so Postecoglou may rely on Pape Sarr and Richarlison to enter his XI and shake things up.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning after Luton's game against Manchester City.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

13:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Tottenham's clash with Newcastle.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 4.30pm GMT.