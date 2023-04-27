Spurs fans display a banner in reference of former manager Bill Nicholson: Tottenham vs Manchester United live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - REUTERS/David Klein

Bruno Fernandes is fit

Your starting line-up for tonight’s clash against Manchester United 📋 pic.twitter.com/uosrP8Jj3J — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 27, 2023

Two changes for Tottenham

On BT Sport

Jake Humphrey says, 'The funny thing is Spurs are still seventh and still in contention'. I genuinely think its nothing to do with that any more. The disquiet runs far deeper.

Tottenham Hotspur fans protest the ownership outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - John Walton/PA Wire

Early protests

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 27, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur fan displays a sign in reference of Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy - REUTERS/David Klein

Difficult to say whether this chap is in the vanguard or staging a one-man counter-protest, but reading his tattoos suggests the former:

Tottenham Hotspur fan outside the stadium before the match - REUTERS/David Klein

White (Hart) noise

Good evening and welcome to watching the people get lairy ... there will be as many journalists present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight reporting on the match as there will be scrutinising the reaction of Spurs' disgruntled fans. Their 6-1 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday triggered the sacking of the caretaker manager, Cristian Stellini, and Daniel Levy's attempts to placate the ire that has built over these long, barren years of Enic's ownership with his very Levyesque mea culpa.

The players have also offered to refund the tickets of the travelling fans but nothing seems to be doing the trick. Grievances over the Super League debacle/betrayal run deep, compounded by transfer market failures, sterile, fearful football that makes a mockery of 'audere est facere' and the chairman's continuing belief that he can turn base metal into gold by hiring martinet managers on multimillion pound deals. His alchemy, it turns out, leads only to Dire Straits.

Will the crowd give caretaker manager Ryan Mason the benefit of the doubt? I think they will if Sours rediscover their front foot after 18 months of 'frit-ball'. As Danny Rose said at St James' Park, the main thing this expensively assembled, criminally unbalanced team need to do to address their failings is to run about a bit. It hides a multitude of failings if they play with the kind of purpose and aggression that ought to be the basic requirement of any top six side. Expect a reversion to three at the back after proving once and for all that you can't play a back four with papier-mâché full-backs, nor with Eric Dier who thrives in a five but gets suckered out of position to put out every fire in a four.

As for Manchester United, they arrive in N17 on the back of winning Sunday's FA Cup semi-final on penalties. A win tonight will stretch their lead over Aston Villa in fifth to eight points with two games in hand. Harry Maguire is available tonight but Lisandro Martínez is out for the season, Raphaël Varane for another month, Donny van de Beek until 2023-24, Alejandro Garnacho for an indefinite period while Bruno Fernandes, who was pictured on crutches on Monday, and Scott McTominay are rated as very doubtful.

Rodrigo Bentancur is also out for the season, Ryan Sessegnon, Emerson Royal and Yves Bissouma are not fit to return but Hugo Lloris, whose blushes went unspared despite not emerging for the second half in Northumberland, is said to have a small chance of overcoming his hip problem. Whether that's good or bad news depends on your view of the World Cup winner's form over the past few years.

We'll have team news at 7.15pm for the 8.15 kick-off.