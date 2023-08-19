Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Pape Sarr goal

Pape Sarr scores Tottenham’s opening goal (AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are taking on Manchester United in the Premier League as both sides look to build on underwhelming an opening weekend with a statement win today.

Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford in their first match under new manager Ange Postecoglou and since the departure of talisman Harry Kane. Speaking ahead of his first home game, the Australian coach said he is determined to turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a fortress. “If you want to make it a place where we see it as an advantage, you have got to make sure the experience for opposition clubs is not a pleasant one,” Postecoglou said this week.

United picked up all three points at home to Wolves but it was by no means a convincing performance and Erik ten Hag has called for much better against Tottenham, particularly from his midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and summer signing Mason Mount. “It’s a new midfield and we have step up there,” he said. “We have to improve in possession. We were absolutely not good.”

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United (Sarr, 49)

Crossbar! Pedro Porro cracks the woodwork for Spurs (39 min)

No penalty! VAR rejects United shouts for handball against Romero (27 min)

Kick-off! Match is being shown live on Sky Sports

Manchester United name unchanged XI for visit to north London

Tottenham bring in Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr to starting line-up

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

19:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

78 min: Rashford tries to tribble around Porro, who takes the ball away easily. United look out of ideas.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

19:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

75 min: Fernandes’s long pass goes straight to goalkeeper Vicario. Spurs will make another change: Pape Sarr, who could well be the matchwinner, is replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

19:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

73 min: Christian Eriksen slips receiving a pass from Onana and almost concedes a shocking goal! He’s lucky to have a few teammates around him and Spurs get only a corner out of the situation. Maddison bends in a dangerous outswinger which Sarr heads across goal, but United clear their lines.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

19:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

71 min: Sancho gets his first taste of the ball, skipping down the left wing away from a couple of challenges before Romero comes across to stop him. United haven’t look threatening at all in this second half – Rashford has been extremely quiet – but perhaps their changes can shift the momentum.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

19:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

68 min: Destiny Udogie has been good today, particularly going forwards. He’s replaced by Ben Davies. A very upset Richarlison is also replaced by Ivan Perisic, and Son is now playing through the middle.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

18:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

65 min: Antony’s final contribution is to get tackled – he’s been pretty poor. The United changes:

Antony, Garnacho and Wan-Bissaka are replaced.

Sancho, Eriksen and Dalot come on.

It looks like Bruno Fernandes will finish the game playing wide, with Eriksen slotting into the middle.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

18:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

63 min: Son and Maddison link well again down the left side before teeing up Bissouma, whose shot is dragged wide. Ten Hag has seen enough, it seems, and he’s about to make some changes.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

18:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

60 min: Antony is robbed by Son, but he robs the ball back, and then gives it away again. Spurs break with Son and Maddison, and eventually work it into the box where Son shimmies and faints before shooting from close range, but Shaw throws an important block in. Corner. Excellent play by Spurs.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

18:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

57 min: There’s a pause in the game while Kulusevski receives some treatment for a head injury. He clashed with Aaron Wan-Bissaka who was United’s last man, and who just about got enough on the ball to avoid what would have probably been a straight red card had he not.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

18:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

55 min: Rashford is tripped dribbling down the right side and United have a free-kick. Fernandes delivers perfectly into the middle, eight yards out, where Casemiro powers a header on target and Vicario gets across well to his right side to flick the ball over the bar.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

18:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

53 min: Spurs wants a couple of penalties but get neither. The first incident is the only possible shout – it’s a clash of two Argentina defenders, Martinez and Romero, but Michael Oliver isn’t convinced and neither is VAR. They came together pretty evenly and it would have been a bit harsh, but it was a risky challenge in the box by the United defender.

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

18:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

51 min: A big chance for United to equalise straight away. Bruno Fernandes feeds Antony but the winger curls the ball on to the post when he really should have scored.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United (Sarr, 49)

18:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

The perfect start to the second half for Spurs! Kulusevski is given far too much space down the right side and is able to dribble into the box and reach the byline. His cross clatters off Lisandro Martinez and spoons up in the air towards the back post, where Pape Sarr arrives right on cue to fire home.

Pape Sarr scores Tottenham’s opening goal (AFP via Getty Images)

Kick-off! Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

The second half is under way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs play the ball back to Vicario and begin from the back.

Half-time: Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

A few of the best images from that first half:

Spurs and United players shake hands before kick-off (EPA)

Andre Onana saves from Pape Sarr (REUTERS)

Marcus Rashford sees his shot blocked by Guglielmo Vicario (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes reacts to a big missed chance (Action Images via Reuters)

Half-time: Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Speaking on Sky Sports at half-time, Roy Keane accuses Spurs of “arrogance” for playing around with the ball at the back and urges United to keep pressing Porro in particular into mistakes. “Everyone is trying to play like Man City,” he bemoans.

Half-time: Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

More than 20 shots across that first half tells the story of an entertaining game. Bruno Fernandes wasted Manchester United’s best opportunity with a wayward header from point-blank range, while at the other Pedro Porro cracked the bar with Spurs’ closest effort. Plenty to look forward to in the second half.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

45 min: There will be three minutes of added time. Postecoglou might be the slightly happier of the two managers but it’s been pretty even, in truth. Famous last words, but I’d be amazed if there are no goals in this game.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

43 min: Porro delivers from the right and Romero, up for a set-piece, is there to get his head on it. The ball loops into the air but Onana beats Richarlison in the air to claim it. At the other end, Casemiro can’t control a ball on the run the box after a brilliant Onana kick had set United on the counter.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

41 min: A good few minutes for Tottenham and they have their tails up now. Can they get the breakthrough before half-time?

Crossbar! Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

39 min: Spurs flow forwards and the ball breaks to Pedro Porro on the edge of the box, who cracks a shot against the crossbar. Seconds later Sarr’s cross is deflected accidentally by Shaw on to the near post and bounces safe, with Onana beaten both times. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is rocking now.

Pedro Porro goes close to giving Spurs the lead (Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

37 min: Bissouma skips away from Antony who scythes down the midfielder and gets booked. Bruno Fernandes complains aggressively, and he’s booked too. Michael Oliver is taking no nonsense today, which is good to see. The new clampdown on dissent is excellent, in my book.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

35 min: An astonishing miss by Bruno Fernandes! Luke Shaw dollies a cross into the middle and Bruno times his run to perfection as the Spurs defence steps up. But, from about six yards out with only the goalkeeper to beat, he heads the ball way off target. It’s a horrible shank of an effort, and Bruno buries his face in his hands.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

31 min: Antony tries to curl a shot from range, but it’s not on target. The full-back behind him, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is booked a moment later blocking Spurs from taking a quick free-kick.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

29 min: Wow, a fantastic flowing counterattack by Spurs! Maddison brings the ball out from the back with a brave dribble that bypasses most of the Manchester United team. He feeds Udogie on the halfway line who passes on to Son down the left, and the captain picks out a clever low pass to Sarr arriving in the box. The midfielder gets a good first-time shot on target but Onana parries it away.

Tottenham went from one end to the other in seconds there. It’s a fun match.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

18:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

27 min: Now then. Rashford makes a brilliant run from the halfway line and switches play to the left side where Garnacho is in lots of space. The Argentinian winger cuts inside on his right foot and shoots, and the ball is blocked by the high arm of Cristian Romero. United want a penalty, but Michael Oliver says no. It was certainly not tight to his body, but was it in an unnatural position? Hard to say. There’s a tense pause as VAR checks... but nothing’s given, and the crowd cheer.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

25 min: At the other end, Kulusevski gets a shot away after excellent work by Son on the left side, but Onana makes the save.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

23 min: Luke Shaw makes an overlapping run around Antony and gets to the byline before cutting the ball back for Bruno Fernandes arriving on the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked. A good flow to the game now.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

20 min: A sign of Andre Onana’s distribution here – he rushes a long, long way out of goal to control the ball, moves away from a Spurs presser before playing a perfect switch to the far left side, and from there United really should have created something but didn’t. That is exactly why Ten Hag wanted the Ajax goalkeeper.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

16 min: The corner comes to nothing after Varane heads the ball clear. Spurs are starting to enjoy a period of possession though – you didn’t get much of this under Antonio Conte.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

14 min: Spurs break down the right with Kulusevski, whose cross is blocked by Lisandro Martinez. Luke Shaw was out of position there. Corner to Spurs...

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

10 min: The game has descended into a scrappy period with both sides pressing intently and breaking the other’s rhythm. Rashford momentarily launches into the box with the ball at his foot, but his shot is well stopped by Vicario in goal.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

7 min: Fernandes seems OK to continue and he’s back on the pitch after serving the mandatory 30 seconds on the sideline. United have a couple of corners in a row, both of which Varane gets his head to but can’t direct on target.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

5 min: Bruno Fernandes is down on the ground after a robust challenge by Pedro Porro. It was a 50-50 but the defender went in much harder than the United captain, who seems to have hurt his right leg.

Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

2 min: Pedro Porro gives the ball away and United almost score, with Antony shooting just over from the edge of the box. A fast start here.

Kick-off! Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United

17:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

We are under way and Tottenham are quick to attack down the right with Kulusevski, who crosses for Son at the back post but the Spurs captain can’t get his volleyed effort on target. A tough chance.

Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE

17:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s a loud and passionate atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After years of defensive football, Spurs fans are excited for something new and adventurous. Kick-off moments away...

Tottenham vs Manchester United

17:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven get a warm reception before their first home game:

Tottenham fans protest against ticket price increases

17:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hundreds of Tottenham supporters staged a protest ahead of the club’s home match against Manchester United over the decision to increase matchday ticket prices for this season.

It was first revealed in July that Spurs planned to raise the price of matchday tickets for the 2023-24 campaign, a decision heavily criticised by Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust.

THST unveiled plans on August 1 to demonstrate against the increase ahead of Manchester United’s visit and a large group of fans gathered outside the stadium at 3.45pm with banners held up urging the club to reverse its decision.

Spurs announced in April that season-ticket prices would be frozen for the second year in a row, but THST confirmed in July that the club planned to raise matchday ticket prices.

It was also revealed there would now be six Category A fixtures, the most expensive ticket, with Newcastle bumped up from Category B.

A Tottenham spokesperson told the PA news agency at the time: “We are fully aware of the current rising cost of living - and as such are one of only three Premier League clubs to freeze Season Ticket prices for the coming season.

“Our match ticket prices are comparable to other London clubs, with a wide range of price points available for fans to choose from.”

Tottenham fans protest against ticket price increases (Getty Images)

Premier League full-time scores

17:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

And those latest scores have all become full-time results:

Fulham 0-3 Brentford

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates after scoring a late third (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring Liverpool’s third goal (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Wolves 1-4 Brighton

Solly March celebrates scoring Brighton’s third goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Premier League latest scores

16:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s coming to the end for the day’s 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Here are the latest scores:

Fulham 0-3 Brentford

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Wolves 1-4 Brighton

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Team news

16:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

So Tottenham have made two changes for the visit of Manchester United with Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr handed starts. Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp dropped to the bench after starting last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, which was Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge of Spurs.

Manchester United are unchanged from Monday’s 1-0 win over Wolves. Harry Maguire did drop out of the squad with Erik Ten Hag deciding to name two goalkeepers in Dean Henderson and Radek Vitek.

Marcus Rashford arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Line-ups

16:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Confirmed line-ups from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Emerson, Perisic, Lo Celso, Forster, Solomon, Davies.

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fernandes (c), Mount; Antony, Garnacho, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Martial, Eriksen, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Pellistri, McTominay, Vmtek.

Tottenham vs Manchester United

16:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham claimed a 2-2 draw at Brentford (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Tottenham vs Manchester United

16:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

