Tottenham vs Manchester United live: Latest updates from the Premier League

Manchester United's Mason Mount takes a corner kick

05:50 PM BST

18 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

Free-kick for Spurs. It’s in the final third on the left. Alas Maddison’s delivery is headed clear.

05:47 PM BST

16 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

Spurs haven’t really posed many problems for United. Richarlison has had one touch of the ball so far...

05:47 PM BST

15 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

United again create another decent (ish) chance. It come from the right as Rashford plays in Wan-Bissaka on the overlap. His ball comes to Mount, but a bad first touch means he has to latch at his shot and it’s blocked.

05:44 PM BST

Cagey so far

05:43 PM BST

12 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

Another nibble from United as Antony and Rashford combine well down the inside-right channel. A burst of pace sees Rashford drive into the box and get a shot away that’s ultimately smothered by the hosts.

05:41 PM BST

10 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

Spurs started strongly but it’s mostly been all United since. This match, however, is still very much at the simmering stage.

05:40 PM BST

8 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

Corner to United as they work the ball to Garnacho on the left - he works the overlap with Shaw well and earns the set piece.

Can they work something from this corner? ‘Sort of’ is the answer as Vicario tips over from a Varane header. From the next corner the Frenchman again rises to meet the ball but it goes off for a goal kick.

05:38 PM BST

6 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

Fernandes is down having come off worse in a 50-50 with Porro. He looks in agony, there was no malice in the challenge, it was there to be won. A possible twisted knee? The captain eventually gets up and walks off the pitch...it looks as though he’ll be OK to come back on, however.

05:35 PM BST

5 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

It’s Garnacho once again - the lively winger cuts in from the left and gets a shot in on goal that Vicario saves well low down.

It’s been a decent start, there is more than the promise/hint of goals in this...

05:33 PM BST

3 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

It’s now one-all in the ‘half-chances stakes’ as Porro is caught out by Mount on the left. The United midfield then lays the ball off to Garnacho, whose shot is high, wide and not so handsome...

05:32 PM BST

2 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

First half-chance goes the way of the hosts - there’s an overload in the middle - three vs two - and Kulusevski crosses from the right. The ball comes to Son and his acrobatic attempt poses non problems whatsoever to Onana in the United goal.

05:30 PM BST

1 min: Tottenham 0-0 Man Utd

They’re under way in north London, Spurs are in their traditional lilywhite and United in their famous red, no garish away kits in sight. Phew...

If I have one prediction (am useless at them btw...) it’s that there will be goals. Apols if I’ve just jinxed it...

05:26 PM BST

The teams are out on the pitch

And we’re moments away from the fun getting under way...

05:21 PM BST

United will more of the same

05:19 PM BST

Erik ten Hag speaks to Sky Sports...

On the need to improve the side’s away form...

“Definitely, it is one of the aims [to improve away from home] we have set for the season.”

On the performance against Wolves...

“We were not fresh. I think the fitness is very good. You have seen it with intensity but the freshness was not there. You could see it with the amount of ball losses we had [against Wolves] over 80 unforced errors, that is too much and we can do much better.”

On the unchanged side...

“It is nothing against the ones we didn’t pick. Many players had a good pre-season but the players we selected on Monday and now again can do much better. I hope they are much fresher and deal better with the ball, if they do that we will be more comfortable.”

05:12 PM BST

Fancy a flutter on the match?

05:10 PM BST

This is the 200th meeting of these two clubs

05:04 PM BST

So United won on Monday...

...but anyone who watched them will have, unless they are a blinkered fan, concluded that they were pretty awful. The midfield was non-existent and Wolves were the better side.

Here’s my friend and yours, Daniel Zeqiri on the problems that were staring Erik ten Hag in the face during that win.

READ: Manchester United’s midfield mess: Dissecting the problems Erik ten Hag must fix

05:01 PM BST

Good news for Man Utd fans

Their side is ready...phew...

04:55 PM BST

Here are the sides in old fashioned black and white

Tottenham XI to face Man Utd: Vicario, Porro, van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison. Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Emerson, Perisic, Lo Celso, Forster, Solomon, Davies.

The hosts have made two changes for the visit of United with Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr handed starts.

Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp dropped to the bench after starting last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, which was Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge of Spurs.

Man Utd XI to face Tottenham: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Mount, Garnacho, Rashford. Subs: Lindelof, Martial, Eriksen, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Pellistri, McTominay, Vítek.

Ten Hag names an unchanged XI to the side who were woeful in their 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday. There will be several players needing to impress today then...

04:38 PM BST

Here be Man Utd

04:37 PM BST

Here's the Tottenham XI

04:24 PM BST

Ten Hag backs Onana after Wolves controversy

By Mike McGrath

Erik Ten Hag will resist changing André Onana’s goalkeeper style after his erratic Premier League debut almost cost Manchester United victory on the opening weekend of the season.

Onana should have conceded a penalty against Wolves on Monday when he flattened Sasa Kalajdzic in stoppage-time, with only errors from referee Simon Hooper and Var saving the £42.7million summer signing from Inter Milan.

While Onana’s shot-stopping was solid, there were fears his decision making could lead to conceding goals while he settles into English football, although Ten Hag has backed the keeper who was in his Ajax team that went to the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

“I think he is very proactive, that is what we want,” said Ten Hag. “We want proactive players. But of course he has to manage himself as well, when to be proactive and when to be passive. But I will encourage, I like it. Players who are proactive and on the front foot, they are the type of players we need.”

United were poor in their victory over Wolves and face Tottenham this weekend. Ten Hag admitted his team have been suffered from tiredness after their gruelling pre-season schedule that saw them play friendlies in four different American cities and further games in Norway, Scotland and Ireland.

“Absolutely,” said Ten Hag when asked whether tiredness and jet-lag was a factor. “That is not only pre-season, it is accumulated, again Fifa, Uefa, we have to look at the schedule.

“Now the extra stoppage-time, to add it all doesn’t help. Every time we’re going to increase the load from the players, which is not right. It can’t be an excuse. No it isn’t, we have to perform. I think all the teams have to deal with it.”

He confirmed that Jonny Evans is in talks over a deal to stay at United after a short-term agreement during pre-season so he could play in friendlies.