Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester United to north London on Friday evening in their first game since the Premier League's resumption.

Jose Mourinho's side head into the fixture eight points adrift of the top four, but will be boosted by the return of captain Harry Kane, as well as January signing Steven Bergwijn, from injury.

A victory against his former club would pull Spurs to within one point of United in their hunt for a European spot, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's will instead have his eyes on Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

With Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford both back at his disposal, the Norwegian knows a victory against Tottenham would put United level on points with the Blues in the tense race for fourth place.

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are set to return for United (AFP via Getty)

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday 19 June. Kick-off is at 8.15pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League following the conclusion of Norwich vs. Southampton.

To watch the match without a Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a Now TV pass here.

Line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Martial, Rashford

What are the odds?

Tottenham - 17/10

Draw - 12/5

Manchester United - 6/4