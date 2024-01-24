Tottenham vs Man City: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

Tottenham and Manchester City face off on Friday night in the FA Cup fourth round.

Both teams have had almost two weeks off thanks to the winter break and renew an intriguing rivalry with a place in the fifth round up for grabs.

Despite dominating English football for the best part of a decade, City's bogey team appears to be Spurs as on every visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium they have failed to win a single point or score a single goal.

Friday's game could be the turning point, though, with Spurs missing captain Heung-min Son due to Asian Cup duties and City hoping to welcome Erling Haaland back after over a month out through injury.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Manchester City is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Friday, January 26, 2024.

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs secured a stunning late point at City earlier this season in the Premier League (PA)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Man City team news

Tottenham are without Son, who is with South Korea in Doha, but are hoping to have James Maddison available after almost three months out but Giovani Lo Celso will miss the game. January signing Radu Dragusin could start, though fellow centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are first-choice.

Richarlison will continue through the middle, supported by Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski - who has a fine scoring record against City - is fit again after illness.

City hope to have Haaland available again, though are being very cautious with his fitness after suffering a foot injury. Kevin De Bruyne insists he is still not match fit after a number of months on the sidelines, but could start the game.

Ederson, John Stones and Manuel Akanji are all in contention, though Stefan Ortega could get the nod in goal as the cup keeper.

Erling Haaland is hoping to be fit (Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Man City prediction

Spurs will take heart from such an impressive home record against Manchester City, but the absence of Son will make this test far harder even with the possible return of Maddison.

City head into the game in arguably their best shape all season, with Haaland, De Bruyne and even Stones all likely to be in contention. Who knows what will happen under the Friday night lights, but you feel the holders have the edge.

Man City to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 66

Draws: 37

Man City wins: 66

Tottenham vs Man City match odds

Tottenham win: 10/3

Draw: 5/2

Man City win: 4/7

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).