Tottenham vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Spurs return to Premier League action this afternoon looking to make amends for a humbling loss to Fulham last time out, which also saw the north Londoners fail to score in the top flight for the first time in over a year. The Hatters come to town today looking for just their second win in 10 games.

Tottenham simply must win today to keep their top-four hopes alive - even if fifth is increasingly likely to secure Champions League football - and there will be few excuses if they don’t with Luton having picked up just one point from the last 15 available and have 10 players unavailable for their short journey south.

Micky van de Ven should be available to start and Richarlison is expected to at least make the bench after shaking off niggling injuries. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kick-off time: 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham team news: Van de Ven and Richarlison retun

Luton team news: Ogbene the latest Hatter casulty

Score prediction: Spurs back to winning ways

Sounds like Richarlison and Van de Ven are on the bench today.

Richarlison is with the squad. Will he start? Team news in a little over 15 minutes.

Ange Postecoglou expecting a 'tough game'

“Luton have been ultra-competitive all year. They've always, in every game, really made it hard for the opposition. I think Rob has done a brilliant job this year, considering all the challenges they've had and have currently got with injuries.

“Every game I've watched them, they're always competitive, they always make it difficult for the opposition and it'll be no different for us tomorrow and we've got to be ready for it.

“We're back at home, obviously the last game was disappointing but we've got to make sure we get back to playing our football and playing our best because that's what's going to be needed.”

Latest odds

Rob Edwards may be hoping to see a different Luton but the bookies are expecting more of the same.

Tottenham: 1/7

Draw: 11/2

Luton: 10/1

Rob Edwards tells Spurs to expect a different Luton

Tottenham secured a narrow 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road in October despite a red card for Yves Bissouma.

Micky van de Ven scored the second-half winner but only after a crazy first 20 minutes when the visitors peppered the Luton goal.

"They were amazing and we got a few things wrong that first game," said Hatters boss Edwards.

"The plan was right for where we were at that time and how we were going about things. But the first 18 minutes or so it was like 'wow!'. The speed and the quality of their play was just incredible.

"I remember being probably the most animated I've ever been on the touchline because it was clear what we weren't getting right. But once we adjusted, yes they dominated the ball but we were in the game.

"There was a lot to like about that performance at that stage of the season, going up against Tottenham the way they were performing at the time, they were on a real roll.

"But we are going about our work differently now so we'll see - at there place as a well, a big stadium which is going to create a really good atmosphere - how we deal with them this time around. I'm looking forward to see how far we've come. Hopefully we'll carry a little bit more threat this time."

Another Saturday 3pm home game for Spurs, but it could be the last of the season.

Plenty of eye-catching fixtures to come, including the final home game of the season against relegation-battlers Burnley.

Score prediction

While Spurs aren’t always totally convincing at home, questions would be asked if they do not beat a team who have won only once in ten games.

Spurs to win 3-1.

Luton team news

Mads Andersen, Alfie Doughty and Albert Sambi Lokonga are amongst those who could return for the Hatters, who are missing up to 10 players.

Chiedozie Ogbene is definitely out after being injured on international duty for the Republic of Ireland,

Tottenham team news

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is able to welcome back defender Micky van de Ven today, while Richarlison is managing a niggling knee injury.

Van de Ven missed the 3-0 defeat at Fulham before the international break with a hamstring strain but has trained this week, and is likely to replace Radu Dragusin in the back four.

Richarlison is also in contention to start despite not featuring for Brazil over the hiatus.

Postecoglou has said the forward is ready to play but Richarlison may have to settle for a place on the bench again, with Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson also competing to join captain Heung-min Son in the front three.

The Australian faces a decision in midfield, where Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr are battling for two places.

Bissouma was sent off in Spurs' 1-0 win at Luton back in October but has generally been favoured by Postecoglou as Spurs' deepest midfielder.

How to watch

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Luton.

Spurs know they need to win to keep their top-four hopes alive, having been humbled last time out at Fulham.

Kick-off in north London is at 3pm. Stick with us.