Is Tottenham vs Ludogorets on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Tottenham celebrate scoring (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham play Ludogorets on Thursday night looking for a third win from four Europa League games.

Spurs know a win will keep them top of the group and within touching distance of the knock-out stage.

They are also top of the Premier League in what has been a tremendous start to the season for Jose Mourinho’s side.

An easy 3-1 win for Spurs was the outcome when the two teams met in Bulgaria recently.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 26 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the match via the BT Sport website or app.

What is the team news?

Mourinho is likely to put out a second-string team with one eye on Saturday’s London derby fixture against Chelsea.

With Toby Alderweireld out injured and Matt Doherty testing positive for coronavirus, the Lilywhites’ defence looks to be a bit thin, with the game coming too soon for Japhet Tanganga’s return. Joe Rodon is also not eligible to play, meaning Davison Sanchez and Eric Dier are likely to be the centre-back partnership.

Mourinho will also be wanting to be keeping the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min fresh, with the latter scoring one of the two goals against Manchester City, and so could potentially line up with Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius.

As for the visitors, Higinio Marin and Wanderson are both expected to be out until 2021.

Claudiu Keseru scored the solitary goal in Ludogoret’s home defeat to Tottenham three weeks ago, while Elvis Manu boasts six goals and two assists in all competitions going into the match this Thursday.

Line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Dele, Bale, Moura, Vinicius

Ludogorets Razgrad (predicted): Iliev, Cicinho, Verdon, Terziev, Nedyalkov, Anicet, Badji, Santana, Cauly, Keseru, Manu

Odds

Tottenham – 1/10

Draw – 19/2

Ludogorets – 30/1

Prediction

Even a rotated Spurs side will be far too strong for the Bulgarians and this should be a comfortable home win. Spurs 4-0 Ludogorets

