Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel info and more for Premier League match

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham will be hoping to inflict further misery on defending champions Liverpool when they welcome them to north London on Thursday.

Spurs head into the clash still fighting on four fronts following their hard-earned FA Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the week.

An early scare from Wycombe meant Tottenham relied on two late goals from Tanguy Ndombele who secured the 4-1 win.

The Lilywhites will be looking to keep their eight-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, with hopes to move up from their 6th position in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile Liverpool have been well below their usual standards as they are yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League in 2021.

Mohamed Salah ended his goalless drought by scoring twice against arch-rivals Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup tie, but it was still not enough to go through as they conceded a late free kick by Bruno Fernandes.

Liverpool did beat Tottenham 2-1 in their last outing and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 28 January.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Official line ups

TOT: Lloris; Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Son, Kane.

LIV: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago; Mane, Salah, Firmino

Odds

Tottenham – 47/20

Draw – 51/20

Liverpool – 6/5