Tottenham vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Sadio Mane inspires Reds back to winning ways

Liverpool picked up a first win in six in the Premier League with a 3-1 win away to Tottenham on Thursday night.

Both teams had early chances to score, but Son Heung-min had a strike ruled out for an offside in the build-up before the Reds started to take control, with Sadio Mane spurning three chances to score - before teeing up Roberto Firmino to net from close range in the closing stages of the half.

The second half then exploded into life as Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled the Reds’ lead, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg smashed in one for Spurs and Salah thought he had scored Liverpool’s third, only for a VAR review to decide Firmino had deliberately handballed in the build-up, despite it hitting his arm after bouncing off a defender’s.

However, the Reds kept pushing for the crucial next goal and were rewarded when Alexander-Arnold’s deep cross from the right was met by Mane, who finished to end his team’s winless streak and complete a league double over Spurs.

Here are five things we learned from the match.

Spurs’ system

Jose Mourinho had largely only played a back three from the start in league matches this season against sides who do the same, such as Wolves and Sheffield United.

It was a bit of a surprise, then, to see him attempt to stifle Liverpool’s attack by employing the same tactics - but it largely backfired as the Reds dominated midfield and created plenty of chances anyway.

Jose Mourinho acknowledged the error, perhaps, with a double substitution and a change of shape at the break - but if anything it left Spurs even more open to the counter-attack and Liverpool repeatedly punished his choices.

450 league minutes without a goal, then…

As the clock ticked onto 18 minutes and the scores remained 0-0 after Mane and Son were denied for different reasons early on, Liverpool passed an unwanted milestone: Seven and a half hours without a league goal for the champions.

It was a real grind in a few matches of late, probing and crossing without much hope or aim, but against Man United in the cup it was a step forward, then here again it was far, far better.

Multiple big chances came and went without reward, mostly for Mane, but once Firmino scored it opened the floodgates.

Three more times in 20 minutes after the break they found the net - one ruled out - and the confidence was clearly flowing again through those in a Red shirt.

Defensive changes

Liverpool are running really short of defenders now, as even the non-centre-back centre-backs are starting to be missing.

Joel Matip returning was a big boost for the Reds, but his comeback lasted just 45 minutes, subbed at the break - and their most consistent defender this season, midfielder Fabinho, wasn’t available at all.

Jordan Henderson filled in and did extremely well, all things considered, as the Reds have now operated with no fewer than 16 pairings at the back - he was alongside Nat Phillips after the break in yet another enforced reshuffle.

Any business to conclude in the closing days of the window?

Mane back in business

Big applause for Sadio Mane.

The forward was non-stop with his running and getting into dangerous areas, but spurned several big chances to put his team ahead - yet continued, undeterred.

His goal was just reward, but even before that he had set up Firmino for the all-important opener and then also got involved for Salah’s disallowed effort. The front three back in business, after Salah’s brace at the weekend in the FA Cup.

Top-four fight

So it’s advantage Liverpool again in the race for Champions League spots, with this win sending them two points ahead of West Ham, four clear of Spurs and Everton and seven above Chelsea.

Two of those sides have games in hands on the Reds, but if confidence returns to Jurgen Klopp’s side with back-to-back wins in the weekend game over West Ham, they’re more likely to look up, not down.

That in turn means Mourinho and his rivals will have to look to Leicester, perhaps, and wonder if they will slip up at all - there’s still a long way to go and this might be a key turning point for the champions.

