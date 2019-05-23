Tottenham vs Liverpool, Champions League final 2019: What date is the game, where is it and what are the latest odds?

Both Spurs and Liverpool had incredible comebacks to reach the final in Madrid - here's all you need to know about the game - Getty Images

What is it?

Tottenham vs Liverpool, the 2019 Champions League final. After two incredible comebacks - Liverpool vs Barcelona and Spurs against Ajax - we have an all-English final.

When is it?

The champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 8pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

There is exclusive live coverage on BT Sport. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return on matchday to follow all the action on our dedicated live blog.

Where is it?

The final will be played at Atletico Madrid's 63,500 capacity Wanda Metropolitano.

How to get tickets

Not with any ease, unfortunately. The two clubs have received 17,000 tickets each - clearly a long way short of meeting demand.

Another 4,000 tickets will be made available to the general public, and the remaining 25,500 will be allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

How did Liverpool and Tottenham reach this stage?

Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 (4-3 on agg)

Liverpool produced one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0, overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit and advancing to their second successive final with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Two goals each from stand-in forward Divock Origi and halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum left Lionel Messi and Barcelona utterly shell-shocked after a Liverpool performance full of passion, belief and determination.

Juergen Klopp's side will play the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur, with the Dutch side leading 1-0 from the first leg in London.

"It was overwhelming. I would say it's impossible," said Klopp, amid wild celebrations at the final whistle when his team stood in front of their famous Kop stand to sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' with fans.

"Playing against the best team in the world. Winning with a clean sheet, I don't know how the boys did it. It's unbelievable," added the German.

"I saw James Milner crying after the game on the pitch. It means so much to all of us. There are more important things in the world but creating this emotional atmosphere together is so special."

Liverpool became only the third team in the history of the European Cup or Champions League to come from three goals down after the first leg of a semi-final and progress after Panathinaikos in 1970-71 and Barcelona themselves in 1985-86.

It was a night that will be remembered by Liverpool fans alongside their fifth European Cup win in Istanbul in 2005, when they came back from 3-0 down at halftime to win on penalties.

For Barca, who went out on away goals to AS Roma in the quarter-finals last year, after winning the first-leg 4-1, it was a bitter occasion that will raise many questions for coach Ernesto Valverde.

Ajax 2 Tottenham 3 (agg 3-3, Spurs through on away goals)

Lucas Moura scored a stoppage-time winner to complete a hat-trick and seal a sensational 3-2 comeback win for Tottenham Hotspur to take them past Ajax Amsterdam on the away goals rule into the Champions League final on Wednesday.

Tottenham looked down and out at halftime after skipper Matthijs de Ligt's fifth-minute header and a superb 35th minute effort by Hakim Ziyech put Ajax in complete command of the tie having won the first leg 1-0 in London last week.

But 24 hours after Liverpool's miracle comeback to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate, Tottenham produced their own heroics to reach their first European Cup final.

The celebratory mood in the jam-packed Johan Cruyff Arena turned to one of nailbiting tension after Brazilian Moura scored twice in four minutes early in the second half to put Spurs within a goal of going through.

Ziyech hit the post for Ajax who appeared to have weathered the storm but Moura struck past Andre Onana to flatten the Ajax players and send the away fans into delirium.

Tottenham, playing in their first European Cup semi-final for 57 years, arrived in Amsterdam on a run of woeful form having suffered three successive defeats in all competitions.

What happened in the 2018 Champions League final?

Liverpool met Real Madrid in Kiev and lost 3-1 after a Loris Karius blunder and a spectacular overhead kick by Gareth Bale. It was Real's third consecutive Champions League title but they crashed out to Ajax in the last-16 this season.

What are they saying?

Mauricio Pochettino

"It's difficult with words to describe my feelings and my emotions," he said.

"I think it's one of the most important nights in my life. How the game finished, everything that happened, the first half, how we planned to play, how the plan was down after three minutes when we conceded the goal, and I think everything was amazing.

"The most important thing I want to say is to congratulate my players. They own the football, they delivered a great job.

"For me, they are heroes. I've told you the last six months, I repeat this sentence.

"I think they are superheroes now. To get the club to the final of the Champions League I think is very close to a miracle.

"No one believed in us from the beginning of the season. We are so close to the top four and have the opportunity in Madrid to play the final against Liverpool.

"It is an amazing season in our new home. This chapter that we're going to close now, until June 1, it can be amazing to close the chapter playing a final. In case we won it should be an amazing book."

Jurgen Klopp

"It's a special night, very special. Winning against Barcelona is obviously one of the most difficult things in the world of football.

"Winning against Barcelona when you're 3-0 down, makes it not easier.

"We had to score four goals and was not allowed to concede pretty much.

"We made it more difficult, so we didn't really think about it to be 100 per cent honest.

"We tried to build on the performance in Barcelona and all the good things we did there and try to win the game step by step.

"We attacked with whatever we have and can throw on the pitch.

"That made it a really special game, it made us really difficult to play against tonight.

"What the boys did and that was this mix of again a big heart and football skills. It's unbelievable.

"But then we know, and we didn't learn in the first game and we knew it before already, if you have chances, you have to score because otherwise you get punished.

"Tonight we scored, in different ways.

"I said it so often now but the thing that made it really possible - and I said to the boys before 'I don't think it's possible but because it's you I think we have a chance' - they are really mentality giants. It's unbelievable.

"After the season we played, the games we had, the injuries we had now in this moment, if you go out there and ask who bet a penny on us, I don't think you find a lot of people.

"So, and then going out there and putting a performance like this on the pitch is unbelievable.

"I am really proud to be manager of this team. It's unbelievable what they did tonight. it's so special.

"I will remember it forever 100 per cent because I don't know if it happened before or it can happen again. I really don't know. The boys did it, so it was brilliant."

What are the latest odds?

