Tottenham vs Leeds United, Premier League: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?
What is it?
A Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
When is it?
Saturday, January 2.
What time is kick-off?
12.30pm.
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate.
What is the team news?
TBC
What are the latest standings?
What have we said about the clubs?
Leeds owner backs club's Twitter response to Karen Carney's 'promoted because of Covid'
Leeds United put five past West Brom as clash of styles turns into mismatch
Comment: Mourinho has created a culture of fear at Spurs - what worth is such negativity?
What are the odds?
Tottenham win 10/11
Leeds win 33/10
Draw 31/10
What's our prediction?
Leeds earned their biggest win in the top flight for 17 years with their 5-0 thumping of West Brom on Tuesday night - but Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are not West Brom. Leeds are this season's great entertainers but will come against a well-drilled Spurs who should prove too savvy for Marcelo Bielsa's men.
Predicted score: Tottenham 2 Leeds 1.