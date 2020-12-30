Tottenham vs Leeds United, Premier League: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Marcelo Bielsa urges on his Leeds players - AFP

What is it?

A Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When is it?

Saturday, January 2.

What time is kick-off?

12.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate.

What is the team news?

TBC

What are the latest standings?

What have we said about the clubs?

What are the odds?

Tottenham win 10/11

Leeds win 33/10

Draw 31/10

What's our prediction?

Leeds earned their biggest win in the top flight for 17 years with their 5-0 thumping of West Brom on Tuesday night - but Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are not West Brom. Leeds are this season's great entertainers but will come against a well-drilled Spurs who should prove too savvy for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Predicted score: Tottenham 2 Leeds 1.