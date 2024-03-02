Furious comeback sees Tottenham back to winning ways vs Crystal Palace

12 brilliant minutes were enough for Tottenham to erase 76 minutes of frustrating football, as Ange Postecoglou's side came back from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Saturday.

Tottenham went behind after Eberechi Eze scored a stunning free kick after an hour, but Timo Werner, Cristian Romero and Heung-min Son hit back to complete a desperately needed comeback. The victory keeps Tottenham (50 points) firmly in 5th place, now six points clear of Manchester United and just two points off 4th-place Aston Villa. Crystal Palace (28 points) remain 14th, eight points above the relegation zone

After holding just 18 percent of possession (but managing to out-shoot Tottenham) in the first half, Crystal Palace found themselves under serious pressure immediately after the restart. Spurs never could work out the final ball, though, as Werner caused problems down the left wing but was wayward with crosses and shots alike.

Crystal Palace withstood that early surge and pulled off a smash-and-grab job with a moment of individual brilliance just before the hour mark. Eze won a free kick 22 yards out and commanded the dead ball with wide eyes — and for good reason. Eze whipped a right-footed strike over and around the Tottenham wall, well out of Guglielmo Vicario's reach and stuck the ball just inside the far post.

Tottenham continued to find very little joy in the final third as the Crystal Palace defense grew in numbers and sunk deeper and deeper. Eventually, the ball residing in and around their penalty area for nearly the entirety of the game turned disastrous with one hugely unfortunate sequel of events in the 77th minute. Brennan Johnson pressed Joachim Andersen as he tried to play the ball out from the back, winning it back before beating Andersen and crossing behind and around the backline. The only other player who saw the ball being played was Werner, who streaked past everyone and hammered home his first goal for Spurs.

Three minutes later, Palace's inability to get the ball away bit them again. A quick throw-in was taken and James Maddison was suddenly in plenty of space in the right channel. Maddison chipped the ball over the defense with the outside of his right foot and found Romero making the back-post run. Romero ever so slightly redirected it past Sam Johnstone and wheeled away to furiously celebrate his winning goal.

Spurs' tails were up by the 88th minute, when Johnson played Son in behind with a simple ball to beat everyone but the goalkeeper. Son had no trouble beating him either, with a composed finish that bounced into the bottom corner and brought immense relief to the north London faithful.

What’s next?

Spurs will be back in action next Sunday (9 am ET), when they head to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in a massive Champions League six-pointer. Crystal Palace will host Luton Town at Selhurst Park on Saturday (10 am ET).

Tottenham starting lineup

Vicario — Royal, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie — Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison — Kulusevski, Werner, Son

Crystal Palace starting lineup

Johnstone — Ward, Andersen, Richards — Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell — Ayew, Eze, Mateta

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Richarlison (knee), Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot), Pedro Porro (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

It was nice to see Chris Richards start for new boss Oliver Glasner and even nicer to see him get his first Premier League goal. Eberechi Eze returning for this one would be a boon for the attack but Jordan Ayew has perhaps quietly been very good for the Eagles in his (and Michael Olise's) absence, when Ayew himself wasn't away from the team.

OUT: Michael Olise (hamstring), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)