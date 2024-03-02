Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(ES Composite)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace – LIVE!

Tottenham are back in Premier League action later today when they host Crystal Palace. Spurs have not played since the loss at home to Wolves last month that had Ange Postecoglou stressing he was no “magician” as the Australian looks to get things back on track.

Despite a fine start to his first season, Spurs now face a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They must keep ahead of Manchester United while hoping to keep Aston Villa within striking distance but haven’t always convinced in recent weeks.

Palace, meanwhile, have lift-off in the Oliver Glasner era. Though tougher tests will come than Burnley of course but the Eagles did get off to a very good start under his watch, albeit they were made to wait. Having Eberechi Eze back will be a huge boost. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace today.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 3pm GMT.