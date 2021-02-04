Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture tonight

Jorginho fires a penalty past Hugo Lloris (Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho will encounter familiar foes tonight as his Tottenham side welcome the Portuguese coach’s former club Chelsea to north London for a Premier League clash.

Mourinho and his players are seeking to respond after back-to-back losses in the top flight; Spurs were beaten 3-1 by champions Liverpool last week before falling 1-0 to strugglers Brighton. Those results have seen the club slip to seventh in the Premier League table, level on points with eighth Chelsea, for whom this evening’s fixture marks their third outing under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss has overseen a 0-0 draw with Wolves and an impressive 2-0 victory against Burnley since joining the Blues at the start of last week, when he replaced former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard in the dugout at Stamford Bridge. The action on the pitch in north London tonight will to some extent result from an interesting managerial match-up, as Tottenham continue to get to grips with the attitude that Mourinho engenders, and a strong Chelsea squad receive another opportunity to test out what they’ve learnt under Tuchel so far. Follow all the build-up, team news, live action and reaction from the Premier League clash below.

