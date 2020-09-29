Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Carabao Cup fixture tonight

Tottenham are hosting Chelsea in the Carabao Cup round of 16 tonight as Frank Lampard comes up against his old manager Jose Mourinho once more.

Lampard got the better of Mourinho in their two previous meetings on the touchline, but both faces challenges as they come into this tie. Lampard’s side remain in defensive disarray and he will hope some of his new recruits can steady the ship. Mourinho meanwhile faces a fixture pile-up with a Europa League game to come in two days’ time.

Follow all the action live below: