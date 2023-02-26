Confusion about Graham Potter's tactics deepens as Chelsea handed a lesson by Tottenham

Harry Kane celebrates doubling Spurs' lead – Tottenham vs Chelsea live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Chloe Knott/Getty Images

By Matt Law at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

If ever 60 seconds summed up a football club, then it was the minute in which Hakim Ziyech was sent off and then sent back on at the end of the first half - put simply, nobody at Chelsea knows whether they are coming or going.

Another defeat and more confusion. How did Ziyech stay on the pitch after shoving Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal in the face? Why has he started so many games after being an email away from joining Paris Saint-Germain on January 31?

Head coach Graham Potter made another six changes to the Chelsea team that lost at home to Southampton. Kalidou Koulibaly, who was substituted off at half-time the previous week, started against Tottenham. David Datro Fofana, who had also been hooked off at the break, didn’t even make the bench this time around. Work that one out.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had been frozen out while the club tried to force him to Los Angeles FC, was back on the substitutes’ bench but when Chelsea needed a goal, Potter sent on midfielders Denis Zakaria and Mason Mount ahead of him.

It was as Potter prepared to send on Aubameyang - far too late - that Harry Kane put the game beyond Chelsea’s reach. When the striker entered the pitch, his team were two goals behind, the result was settled and the travelling fans were heading for the exits.

Potter has been left with far too many players in his squad, but in seemingly trying to please everyone, he is pleasing nobody with the current run of dire results.

Chelsea’s head coach might have thought his luck was changing at the end of a first half in which a deflected Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg shot had struck the bottom of the post for the hosts.

Referee Stuart Atwell asked his assistant Darren Cann who had shoved Royal in the face during a pushing match between both sets of players after Ziyech and Richarlison had squared up to each other.

Cann seemingly wasn’t sure, so, while Atwell waited to find out from VAR Paul Tierney who was responsible, he booked Richarlison and Kai Havertz. Then, inside 60 seconds, the referee showed Ziyech a straight red card, but the winger was prevented from leaving the field while Atwell was sent to the monitor on the side of the pitch. Having seen the incident again, he changed the colour of the card from red to yellow.

Story continues

Potter breathed a sigh of relief but, within 60 seconds of retaking his seat in the dug-out for the second period, watched Chelsea fall behind. Kepa saved Tottenham’s first shot on target of the game from Royal, but Enzo Fernandez collected the loose ball as the Chelsea goalkeeper stooped to pick it up and cleared straight to Oliver Skipp, who lashed back a shot that Kepa could not keep out.

It was Skipp’s first-ever goal for Spurs and Tottenham’s first in their not-so-new stadium against Chelsea.

The visitors offered practically nothing in response, but Potter waited until the 82nd minute to get Aubameyang ready to go on. As he waited for his chance, Eric Dier headed on a corner and Kane converted unmarked at the back post.

Chelsea have now scored just one goal in their last six games and have won two of their last 15. Co-controlling owner Todd Boehly was in the Tottenham stands in a blue beanie hat and blue scarf, and looked just as confused as the club’s fans and players. His support for Potter is certainly being tested.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: As it happened

04:02 PM

Potter talking to Sky Sports

A 'disappointed' Graham Potter says he thought the first half was 'even' and losing Thiago Silva early on wasn't 'ideal'

03:58 PM

Skipp: First Spurs goal was special

Oliver Skipp speaking to Sky Sports:

“It was great. First goal, so it’s always a special one and to do it that game, it means a lot.

“I think I cut across it slightly, it wasn’t completely clean, but we do a lot of work on getting those second balls on the edge of the box. It bounced up nicely so I thought, ‘I’ll give it a hit'.

"It means a lot. When you come through at the club, you know these London derbies are massive.

“We know what it means to the supporters and how difficult some of the games have been against Chelsea in the last few years, so it’s nice to put a few smiles back on their faces."

03:57 PM

Thiago Silva withdrawal hurt Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on Sky Sports:



“For me, after Thiago left the pitch, the level of Chelsea dropped.

“They started the game ever so well, but then he went off and it went a little bit chaotic.

“Spurs were more aggressive in the duels than Chelsea and you can’t have that, especially not in a derby.

“Chelsea didn’t create at all. The only one who really tried was Sterling but it didn’t come off for him. It’s a worrying time for Chelsea at the moment.”

03:54 PM

An important three points for Spurs

03:53 PM

Proud day for Skipp

03:51 PM

Should Potter get the sack?

03:50 PM

4 from 4 for Stellini

🇮🇹 Cristian Stellini As Tottenham Hotspur Manager:



🏟️ Games Managed: 4

✅ Matches Won: 4



03:43 PM

The two Tottenham goalscorers

"It just bounced up nicely, so I just thought I'd give it a hit" 😂



Harry Kane praises a modest Oliver Skipp, calling Skipp's first goal for Tottenham 'top quality'

03:43 PM

How much longer can Potter hang on?

Another defeat for Chelsea which leaves them 14 points off the top four. Despite receiving backing from the owners, you have to think Potter is on the hotseat

03:38 PM

London derby win for Spurs

03:34 PM

STAT ATTACK

Tottenham have ended a run of eight Premier League games without a victory against Chelsea (D2 L6), defeating them for the first time since November 2018 when the sides were managed by Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri respectively.

Chelsea have scored six goals across their last 12 games in the Premier League - no side has scored fewer in the competition since the start of November.

Tottenham have won three consecutive home league games without conceding a goal for the first time since April 2019, their first three Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea have failed to win any of their last eight away games in the Premier League (D4 L4), their longest wait for an away win in the competition since a 16-game run between April 2000 and March 2001.

Oliver Skipp opened the scoring 19 seconds into the second half for Spurs; it was the earliest second-half goal in the Premier League since Gerard Deulofeu scored 11 seconds after the restart for Watford against West Ham in May 2019.

Oliver Skipp scored his first ever goal for Spurs in what was his 67th appearance for the club, and with his 16th shot. Skipp became the 160th different player to score for Spurs in the Premier League, with only West Ham (164) and Newcastle (161) having more different scorers (excluding own-goals).

Spurs forward Harry Kane is one of only two players to score 20+ goals in each of the last nine seasons in all competitions for clubs in Europe's big-five leagues, along with Robert Lewandowski.

03:33 PM

Despair for Chelsea

03:33 PM

Delight for Spurs

03:30 PM

FULL-TIME: Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

That's it. All three points go to Spurs who end Chelsea's recent good record in this fixture. Skipp's first Spurs goal and Kane's 268th wrap up the win for the home side. Pressure is certainly mounting on Graham Potter. Chelsea are 14 points behind their opponents who sit in 4th place

03:27 PM

03:23 PM

90 mins: Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

03:22 PM

88 mins: Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Change for Tottenham as Porro comes on for Richarlison

03:22 PM

Is time running out for Potter?

03:20 PM

Thom Gibbs live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Graham Potter watched that Harry Kane goal with his arms folded and little obvious discomfort. He then had a word in the ear of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he prepared to replace Joao Felix. Good, I suppose, to keep your head as all those around you are losing theirs, but little sense that any late emotional lift for Chelsea is going to come from their manager. Steady procession of away fans heading for the exits. Not a good sign.

03:18 PM

Game over?

03:18 PM

83 mins: Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Double change for Chelsea as Aubameyang and Mudryk come on for Felix and Sterling. Too little, too late?

03:17 PM

Kane makes it 2-0

03:15 PM

81 mins: GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Kane makes it 2-0 and that is probably game, set and match. Son's corner is headed on by Dier to the back post where inexcusably Kane is left unmarked and taps home for his 18th Premier League goal of the season

03:13 PM

80 mins: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

Tensions boil over yet again as Romero and Chilwell come to blows. Stuart Attwell has never had control on this game and that has resulted in tensions boiling over.

03:12 PM

78 mins: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

Change for Tottenham as Son comes on for Kulusevski

03:08 PM

74 mins: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

Mount is booked for dissent after he believed Romero fouled Havertz. Romero and Havertz have been going at each other all game. The replays show Mount probably had a good argument to say Chelsea should have had a free-kick

03:06 PM

72 mins: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

Son Heung-min is on the bench but yet to come on for Spurs. He has scored four goals in two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, compared to just one goal in his 20 starts. No Spurs player has ever scored five from the bench in a Premier League campaign.

03:01 PM

67 mins: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

Chelsea's best opportunity of the half falls to Havertz, who was sent through one-on-one with Forster. Havertz can't get enough contact on the ball and Forster smothers it

02:59 PM

65 mins: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

Nearly an opportunity for Spurs to make it 2-0. Emerson wins the ball high up the pitch, feeds it out to Kane whose lofted cross just goes over the head of Davies who was free in the centre of the box

02:58 PM

02:56 PM

A hop, Skipp and a jump

What a way to score your first goal for your boyhood club 😍



Oliver Skipp

02:55 PM

Thom Gibbs live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Denis Zakaria and Mason Mount about to come on for Chelsea. Striking that he, along with new recruits Noni Madueke and Mykhalio Murdryk, Zakaria only made the bench today. A sense that Potter was putting his faith in some more established players, but on this evidence it's another failed experiment. Some flashes of ingenuity and drive since conceding but there is a raggedness to their forward play. Still a while to do something about it, but Spurs looking more settled as it stands.

02:54 PM

61 mins: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

Double change for Chelsea. Mount and Zakaria come on for Ziyech and Loftus-Cheek. The Blues need a spark to get themselves back in the game

02:52 PM

59 mins: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

Ben Davies goes into the book for a foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek

02:48 PM

A 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 first goal for Spurs 🤍🤩 pic.twitter.com/u5LXWTkBci — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2023

02:46 PM

53 mins: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

The pressure is ramping up on Graham Potter and the Chelsea players. Since taking the lead, Tottenham have grown in confidence and look like scoring a second. This is an important period for Chelsea to weather the storm

02:44 PM

02:42 PM

02:42 PM

02:40 PM

45 mins: GOOOOAAAAAAL! Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

No goals in the first half but 18 seconds into the second half Skipp scores for Tottenham from outside the box off the underside of the bar. Good strike by Skipp but should have been saved by Arrizabalaga

02:35 PM

Views from the Sky Sports studio

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink:

"Well done to the referee. I think it was the right decision because I think he wanted to push him on the shoulder and it then slipped into his face. But Ziyech is very lucky."

Michael Dawson:

"The outcome is the right one."

02:34 PM

Matt Law's view on the incident

Bizarre scenes at the end. Ziyech very, very lucky however exaggerated the response from Emerson Royal. Still not sure why Havertz got booked. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 26, 2023

02:33 PM

Sky Sports' Martin Tyler

"I think we got the right decision in the end. That's what VAR is there for.

"But why the monitor review didn't come before the red, I'm not sure."

02:31 PM

Matt Law live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

That first half will be remembered for 60 seconds right at the end, when Hakim Ziyech was sent off and then had his red card changed to a yellow, having shoved Emerson Royal in the face. Harry Kane went straight to referee Stuart Atwell for an explanation at the break, but Chelsea will start the second half with 11 players on the pitch. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit the post, but Spurs did not manage a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes. Raheem Sterling tested Fraser Forster with one curling effort. Not particularly brilliant so far and all very confusing.

02:29 PM

02:25 PM

Thom Gibbs live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Ticking all the London derby boxes so far. A lot of blood and thunder, an enjoyable scuffle at the end of the half then a thoroughly confusing Var charade. That has overshadowed how blunt and guileless both these sides look up front. Chelsea have dropped deeper since Thiago Silva's removal but Wesley Fofana has acquitted himself well in just his sixth league appearance since joining last summer. Kane doing his usual creative director / project manager / CEO combined role and could do with more help from sloppy Richarlison and anonymous Kulusevski. Nicely poised, in a Europa League-y sort of way.

02:24 PM

HALF-TIME: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

That is half-time. Not a particularly eventful first-half but tensions boiled over right at the end of the first half. Ziyech was initially sent off only for Stuart Attwell to be asked to review the incident by VAR and the red card was overturned

02:22 PM

45+5 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Chaotic scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ziyech wasn't sent off, then he was, now he isn't. In-out-in-out shake it all about. The end of the story is Ziyech is still on the pitch and only received a yellow card

02:20 PM

45+3 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Ziyech looked like he might get away with it, but he hasn't. He has been sent off by Stuart Attwell. Or is he being sent off?

02:17 PM

45+1 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Ziyech could be in trouble here. He was already going to be booked for a foul on Richarlison but is involved in a further tussle that could see him get a second yellow...

02:14 PM

43 MINS: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Chance for Chelsea. The ball is played out to Sterling on Chelsea's left. He is allowed by the Spurs defence to cut inside onto his right foot and curls a shot which Forster saves but doesn't completely deal with. Davies clears the ball away from danger

02:12 PM

STAT ATTACK

Chelsea are winless in all 10 league fixtures this season against the teams that began this round of fixtures above them in the table.

Harry Kane's last 11 goals for Spurs in all competitions were scored in London.

02:10 PM

02:06 PM

OFF THE POST FROM HOJBJERG! 💢😱 pic.twitter.com/VBHssLnLhm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2023

02:05 PM

32 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Tensions just beginning to simmer as Kane runs into Arrizabalaga after the Spanish goalkeeper had already kicked it away. Arrizabalaga made the most of it but the tension between the two sets of players is definitely building. The reverse fixture in August still clearly on the minds of all the players

02:01 PM

28 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Corner comes to nothing for Spurs

02:00 PM

01:58 PM

26 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

So close to the opening goal of the game for the home side. Richarlison is fouled on the edge of the Chelsea box, the ball falls to Hojbjerg whose shot deflects off Fofana and hits the post. Corner given

01:56 PM

Thom Gibbs live at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Among the mess and uncertainty at Chelsea of late Thiago Silva has been a reassuringly steady presence at the back. Not ideal, then, that he is off injured before 20 minutes here, clutching a knee he hurt while attempting to deny Harry Kane. Wes Fofana has slotted in at centre back, Reece James has the vacated captain's armband. Probably a glimpse of Chelsea's future on both counts.

They've started in the ascendancy with Joao Felix already looking like the key interchange in their passing network. Little threat for Spurs as yet with Richarlison looking notably rusty. Watch him score immediately now.

01:54 PM

23 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Chilwell breaks down Chelsea's left and Emerson Royal has to divert it away for a corner. The initial corner is headed away and eventually comes to nothing

01:52 PM

01:49 PM

18 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Blow for Chelsea as Thiago Silva does have to come off and is replaced by Wesley Fofana

01:48 PM

17 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Chance for Felix. Havertz does well to win possession for Chelsea and plays it into the path of Felix, whose shot is powerful but straight at Forster

01:47 PM

16 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

The initial corner is too long, but it is hooked back him by Skipp. Arrizabalaga comes out to punch it and it is judged to have come off Romero and gone out for a goal-kick. Silva looks like he is going to have to come off

01:44 PM

13 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Tottenham break down the field, Kane dribbles into the penalty area and it is cleared out for a corner. Silva is down for Chelsea which will delay the corner...

01:42 PM

12 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea dominating possession early doors but no shots on target as of yet for either side

01:41 PM

01:39 PM

8 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

From a Chelsea free-kick, Romero goes down clutching his head after an incident with Thiago Silva. Replays show there was an elbow by Silva but not a particularly dangerous one and not one to cause him to roll around. No card given

01:37 PM

6 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Good early chance for Chelsea. Fernandez plays a delightful chip over the top but it is just out of the reach of Felix and rolls out for a goal-kick

01:34 PM

2 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Appeals for a penalty down the other end as Spurs believe Koulibaly handled the ball but nothing is given

01:32 PM

2 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Sterling wants an early penalty for the visitors but there seemed to be minimal if any contact. No penalty

01:31 PM

1 min: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

Back in August when these two sides drew 2-2, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel clashed on the touchline. Today, neither of those managers are in the dugout. Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea earlier this season and Conte is still recovering from surgery

01:30 PM

KICK OFF: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

We are underway

01:27 PM

Reminder of the team news

Tottenham: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling, Felix, Ziyech, Havertz.

01:26 PM

Nearly time for kick-off

The teams are on their way out and kick-off is nearly upon us

01:23 PM

01:21 PM

Chelsea boss Graham Potter speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game

🎙 "We need to score, simple as that"



01:20 PM

01:16 PM

15 minutes to kick-off

01:15 PM

"Richarlison's time is now"

Richarlison is yet to score in the Premier League for Tottenham since his big-money move from Everton last summer, but former Tottenham defender Ledley King has backed him to come good.

"Richarlison is someone who's waited patiently for his opportunity to start. We know he's a proven Premier League player, and a player who can really lift the crowd with his intensity - but also his quality. I think his time is now and hopefully he can repay the manager's faith."

01:13 PM

Aubameyang deserves recall

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this London derby about recalling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the squad:

"It's a nod to that [Chelsea struggling to score], it's a nod to his reaction, it's a nod to how well he's trained and it's a nod to a little bit of experience as well.

"He's pushed himself back into contention."

01:11 PM

01:10 PM

01:07 PM

01:06 PM

01:04 PM

STAT ATTACK

Chelsea are looking to become just the third team to win four consecutive away league games against Tottenham, emulating Arsenal (1952-55) and Manchester United (six between 2001-07)

This is the 150th league meeting. Tottenham have won 47, the Blues 64, with 38 draws

Only Manchester City's league matches have produced more goals this season than the 79 scored in Tottenham's fixtures

They could set a club record of 23 consecutive home league games without a draw

01:00 PM

FULL TEAM NEWS

Tottenham remain unchanged from last weekend’s 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham. That means Son Heung-min starts on the bench while Spurs remain without long-term absentees Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane.

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Son, Perisic, Danjuma, Porro, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr.

Chelsea make six changes to the side that started the defeat against Southampton in their last Premier League outing.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta is not available due to the head injury he suffered against the Saints while Benoit Badiashile, Chukwunonso Madueke and Mason Mount drop to the bench.

Mateo Kovacic and David Fofana also drop out as Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz all start.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling, Felix, Ziyech, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Aubameyang, Mudryk, Mount, Zakaria, Gallagher, Madueke W Fofana.

12:57 PM

Milestone for Davies

12:56 PM

12:51 PM

TEAM NEWS: Chelsea

12:49 PM

TEAM NEWS: Tottenham unchanged

12:46 PM

Graham Potter badly needs all three points

Chelsea will be seeking revenge this afternoon against Tottenham after the dramatic reverse fixture back in August. Going into added time, Chelsea were 2-1 up only for Harry Kane to equalise in the 96th minute to earn a point for Tottenham. Fixtures between these two tend to be fiery affairs, and this one will likely be no different with a lot to play for.

Chelsea, despite spending hundreds of millions of pounds this season, find themselves 11 points and six places behind their opposition today. Manager Graham Potter is under significant pressure having not won in all competitions since the middle of January. They have only won one of their 10 matches in all competitions in 2023, and just two of their last 14 league games. They have scored eight goals in those 14 matches, the fewest of any side during that run. Last weekend’s defeat to struggling Southampton has heaped even more pressure on Potter and he desperately needs three points. They are aiming to avoid a run of six games without a win in all competitions for the first time since November to December 2012.

Meanwhile Tottenham sit 4th in the table, one point ahead of Newcastle. Spurs are aiming for three consecutive Premier League home wins without conceding for the first time since their opening three matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April 2019. Spurs could claim four points in a season from Chelsea for only the second time in the Premier League, having done so in 2008-09.

In Chelsea’s favour is their record against Tottenham. Tottenham have won just seven of their 61 Premier League games against Chelsea and are winless in the past eight top-flight meetings. Both sides need the three points, but the pressure is heaped on Graham Potter at the moment and it feels like he needs a win more than any other manager in the Premier League currently.

Full team news to come shortly.