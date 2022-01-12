Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Tottenham host Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this evening.

Antonio Conte’s side were resoundingly beaten at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, with a 2-0 loss leaving Spurs with a mountain to climb to reach next month’s final at Wembley. Kai Havertz opened the scoring within just five minutes before a Ben Davies own goal followed in the first half, with Tottenham somewhat lucky to not be punished further. The performance led an infuriated Conte to declare Spurs a “middle team” and stress how stretched the gap has become to their London rivals.

After a serious loss of momentum in December, which has left Chelsea an almighty ten points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City, the Blues have slowly begun to rediscover their form as of late. The drama surrounding Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview has subsided and Chelsea’s emphatic first-leg victory was followed by an effortless canter past Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round at the weekend. Thomas Tuchel is still having to manage several injuries, though, particularly at full-back where Reece James and Ben Chilwell are out for the foreseeable future. The winner of the tie will go on to face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final. Follow all the latest updates below:

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Chelsea lead 3-0 on aggregate

18 mins: Rudiger heads Chelsea into lead from corner

Tottenham XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Lucas, Lo Celso, Kane

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Sarr, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:34 , Michael Jones

89 mins: Referee Andre Marriner doesn’t think it is necessary to take the players off the pitch but the game hasn’t restarted yet and there’s been no word about the situation in the stands.

The referee is waiting at the side of the pitch getting information from one of the other officials and the players are jogging about trying to keep warm.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:31 , Michael Jones

86 mins: There is a fair bit of commotion in the stands behind Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal and the game has paused whilst it gets dealt with. The Chelsea goalkeeper did his best to make the referee of the situation and several stewards have made their way over to that part of the ground.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:29 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Tottenham are stay searching for a goal. They’ve got plenty of attacking players on the pitch now but it’s stll not working out for them. Substitute Oliver Skipp slides a pass into the right side of the box where Emerson Royal is waiting onside. He collects the ball and looks for Kane in the middle of the box but his cross doesn’t reach him as Malang Sarr blocks it and boots the ball clear.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:25 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Chelsea win a corner deep in Tottenham’s half over on the left wing. Hakim Ziyech floats the ball into the box and a headed clearance sends the ball over to Jorginho. He boots it back at goal but scuffs his effort and fires it well wide of goal.

It’s his last act of the game as Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes on for the last 10 minutes.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:21 , Michael Jones

77 mins: N’Golo Kante is getting a run out ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League match against Manchester City at the weekend. He replaces Mateo Kovacic and will give the Blues even more control in the middle of the pitch.

Azpilicueta swings a cross in from the right wing but can’t pick out Lukaku and Davies heads it clear for Spurs.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:19 , Michael Jones

74 mins: For a 10-15 minute period Chelsea seemed to switch off and allow Tottenham more possession and more freedom going forward. Then came Harry Kane’s disallowed goal and they were given a reprieve that has woken them up. Thomas Tuchel’s introduction of another defender has given them back control of the ball and they’re working hard to keep it away from the Tottenham midfielders.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:14 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Since the disallowed goal there have been changes from both managers. Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil are on for Spurs replacing Giovani Lo Celso and Matt Doherty.

For Chelsea Timo Werner and Mason Mount have been replaced with Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:13 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Tottenham had just taken the front foot in the game. They’d forced a few saves out of Kepa and then created their best chance to score with Kane every so slightly offside. The Chelsea goalkeeper came so far off his line he was in front of the Tottenham captain when the ball was played.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:11 , Michael Jones

65 mins: NO GOAL! VAR is called on for the third time of the night and for the third time tonight Tottenham lose the decision. This time VAR checked whether Harry Kane was onside as the ball is played to him but he had just strayed off and the goal is disallowed.

GOAL! Tottenham 1 - 1 Chelsea (1-3 agg) - Kane, 63'⚽️

21:09 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Is this a lifeline for Tottenham?! Spurs win the ball high up the pitch and leave Chelsea scrambling to cover their lines. Kepa comes out to get the ball but it’s played past him into Kane on the right side of the box. Rudiger sprints back to the goalline but Kane guides it coolly past him and into the far bottom corner.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:05 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Emerson Royal comes forward on the right with the ball and wins a corner for Tottenham. Lo Celso swings the ball into the centre of the box but Kepa comes confidently out to claim the ball. It looks like he wants to catch it but doesn’t quite get to the ball and instead decides to punch it away.

Save! Spurs recover the ball and attack down the left with Doherty. He fires a cross deep into the box and picks out fellow full-back Royal. Royal powers a header at goal but Kepa leaps to his left and palms the ball wide of goal!

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

21:02 , Michael Jones

59mins: No penalty! For the second time tonight Tottenham are denied a spot kick. It never looked right and was impressive work from Kepa Arrizabalaga. VAR didn’t take long at all to call Andre Marriner over the pitchside monitor. He takes a look at the replays and overturns his decision.

Penalty to Tottenham!

21:00 , Michael Jones

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

57 mins: There’s a collison between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Lucas Moura in the box. Moura’s gone down and Andre Marriner points to the spot again.

Kane slips the ball into the area for Moura who’s first touch takes the ball away from him. Kepa comes flying off his line, wins the ball and then collides with Moura.

VAR is called into action again...

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:59 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chelsea are cruising towards the Carabao Cup final. They look very comfortable out there. There is no zip or urgency to Tottenham’s play when the get the ball and when Chelsea are in possession there doesn’t seem to be any desire to win it back as quickly as possible.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:56 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Tanganga’s had a lot of work to do tonight to stop crosses fro reaching Lukaku. Malang Sarr whips one in from the wide left area and the Tottenham centre-back is up to the challenge again.

When Chelsea recover the ball it comes across to Mount on the right side. He carries the ball into the area and is clipped by Doherty. Mount stays on his feet but can’t shift the ball into a shooting position and is forced out to the wing.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:53 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Kovacic plays a one-two with Jorginho to work the ball through midfield. He then passes it out to Hudson-Odoi in space on the left and the wingback slots a cross towards the back post. Lukaku is hovering around and Ben Davies takes no chances electing to knock the ball behind for a corner.

Rudiger is the target of the set piece for Chelsea and once again beats the Tottenham defenders in the air. He gets a purposeful connection on the ball this time but still doesn’t head it cleanly and his effort sails over the crossbar.

Second half: Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:50 , Michael Jones

Kick off: No changes of personnel from either side as Tottenham kick off the second half. The give the ball away to Chelsea who work the ball up the left side and feed it into Lukaku. He spins into the box and takes the ball to the byline where Tanganga sticks close to him and forces the striker to run it out of play.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:44 , Michael Jones

Antonio Rudiger’s opener was his 10th goal for Chelsea in all competitions, with those goals being scored at just three different stadiums (Stamford Bridge 5, King Power 3, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2).

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:39 , Michael Jones

Another dominant performance from Chelsea sees them with a commanding lead after three-quarters of this two legged semi-final tie.

Half-time: Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:35 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Antonio Rudiger’s opening goal has give Chelsea the lead at half-time in this Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. The Blues have an almost unassailable three goal cushion now and it’s going to take a miracle for Tottenham to progress from here.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:30 , Michael Jones

45 mins: The Tottenham corner comes to nothing as Chelsea defend it with relative ease. Three minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:29 , Michael Jones

42 mins: No penalty! The replays that VAR sees are pretty clear that Rudiger fouled Hojbjerg but the contact came outside of the penalty area and after taking a couple of minutes to look at every angle they decide to overturn the penalty and award Spurs a free kick.

Giovani Lo Celso takes it for Tottenham. He goes for goal and hits Rudiger in the wall who manages to head the ball over his on goal and out for a corner.

Penalty to Tottenham!

20:28 , Michael Jones

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

40 mins: This is a better shout from Spurs. Hojbjerg is played into space and tries to carry the ball into the Chelsea box. Rudiger has to slide in front of him to win the ball.

He seemingly does but also clips the Tottenham midfielder outside the box. Hojbjerg takes a couple of extra steps and then goes down in the box. It all happened so quickly that Andre Marriner points to the spot.

VAR is checking it though...

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:25 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Penalty shout! Chelsea give the ball away in the middle of the pitch and one pass up to Kane sees him drag the ball into the box. Rudiger comes across to tackle but holds his own ground and allows Kane to run into him. Kane loses control of the ball and falls over in the penalty area but the referee has a good look at the incident and waves for play to go on.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:20 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Almost! Werner carries the ball down the left side for Chelsea and faces no resistance as he stops and looks for a teammate in the box. He finds Lukaku and chips the ball over to the striker who whips a head to meet the cross in the air. He doesn’t catch off of the ball though and his headed effort goes wide of the back post.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:18 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Much better from Tottenham! They use the width of their wingbacks and send the ball over to Doherty on the left wing. He slides the ball into the box for Kane who shoots on the turn but has his effort blocked. The ball comes rolling out to Hojbjerg who guides a curling effort towards the far top corner but his shot is deflected behind for a corner.

Close! The corner is whipped into the middle of the area and Sanchez wins the initial ball and flicks it over to the back post. Kane is free and lunges at the dropping ball - a touch will knock it over the line - but it just evades him and bounces safely out of play.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:15 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Chelsea have been fairly relentless in getting the ball into Tottenham’s final third and Japhet Tanganga in particular is having a tough time keeping them out. He does okay to marshall the ball behind for a Chelsea corner and Harry Kane gets on the end of Mount’s delivery to head the ball out of the area.

The Blues recover the ball quickly though and Spurs are put once again on the back foot.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:12 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Timo Werner draws another foul out of the Tottenham centre-backs and wins Chelsea a free kick over to the left of the penalty area. Mount sends the free kick into the box but doesn’t get it over Lucas Moura who heads the ball out of the danger zone.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:09 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Save! Tottenham need to score next but Chelsea look the more likely. The work the ball out to the left wing where Callum Hudson-Odoi takes over possession. He sprints up the pitch, darts inside and then drills a low effort towards the far post. He gets his shot through the cluster of Spurs defenders but can’t beat Gollini who dives across to his left and palms the ball wide of the post.

Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg)

20:07 , Michael Jones

21 mins: The equation hasn’t really changed for Tottenham with that goal. They needed to score three goals to win the game anyway and now need three to take the match to extra time. A difficult task has just gotten a bit harder though, if Chelsea score again then it’ll be curtains.

Spurs whip a cross in from the left side as Emerson Royal comes flying into the box from the right. He challenger Sarr for the ball but the Chelsea defender does well to guide it behind. Tottenham win a corner though.

GOAL! Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea (0-3 agg) - Rudiger, 18'⚽️

20:03 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Killer blow for Spurs! Mason Mount takes the corner for Chelsea and whips a dangerous ball into the centre of the box. Gollini comes out to punch the ball away but is too tentatively with his effort. He can’t get around Rudiger who’s made a decent run to lose his marker and leaps to meet the ball in the air. He gets quite fortunate after missing his header as the ball hits him in the back, loops up and finishes in the back of the net.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Chelsea (0-2 agg)

20:02 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Chance! Chelsea are starting to turn up the heat on Tottenham. Werner makes a darting run into the right side of the box and receives the ball. He squares a pass and it skips through everyone before falling to Sarr arriving from the opposite wing. He runs onto the ball and shoots first time but his effort is blocked and goes out for a Chelsea corner.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Chelsea (0-2 agg)

19:59 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Lucas Moura receives the ball just inside of Chelsea’s half and goes on a decent run towards the box. He breaks down the inside left channel before cutting inside and rolling the ball onto his right foot. The Chelsea defenders drop off him and allow Moura space to shoot from range but he pulls the chance well wide of the far post.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Chelsea (0-2 agg)

19:58 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Save! Chelsea hit another long ball over the top and this time pick out Lukaku’s run into the box. Ben Davies doesn’t get goalside of the striker and Lukaku holds him off with ease as he brings the ball under control. He fires off a shot with his left foot but Gollini is well positioned close to the near post and makes a sharp reactionary save to deny Chelsea an opening goal.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Chelsea (0-2 agg)

19:56 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! A simple long ball comes up the middle of the pitch towards Lukaku. Davinson Sanchez beats the Chelsea striker in the air but his headed clearance only comes out as far as Timo Werner. He spots Pierluigi Gollini off his line and attempts to chip it over the Tottenham goalkeeper but sends his effort over the goal.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Chelsea (0-2 agg)

19:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Tottenham are showing a bit of confidence on the edge of Chelsea’s box. Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura work the ball quickly between each other before Lo Celse draws Andreas Christensen into a silly challenge and wins a free kick.

Harry Kane takes the set piece and drills his shot straight into the wall. The ball rebounds back to Kane who slots it out ot Doherty on the left wing. Lukaku is back to defend and closes down the wingback forcing him to run the ball out of play.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Chelsea (0-2 agg)

19:49 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Good work from Chelsea as the ball comes to Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the pitch. He spins away from a challenge and slots the ball up to Callum Hudson-Odoi who drives through the inside left channel. Malang Sarr provides an option on the overlap and Hudson-Odoi lays the ball off to him. He sends an early cross into the box by Japhet Tanganga covers it for Spurs and strongly clears the danger with a good header.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Chelsea (0-2 agg)

19:46 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Chelsea get this semi-final second leg underway. Cesar Azpilicueta flicks the ball down the right wing and attempts to find Romelu Lukaku. He’s beaten to the ball by Ben Davies who prods it up to Matt Doherty and sends Tottenham into Chelsea’s half.

Tottenham vs Chelsea

19:43 , Michael Jones

There’s a light show at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium before the teams make their way out onto the pitch. Cesar Azpilicueta and Harry Kane lead out their respective sides.

There’s a big cheer for the home side, the fans certainly seem to think Spurs can get a result tonight.

Tottenham vs Chelsea

19:38 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane leads Tottenham in the absence of Hugo Lloris tonight. Can he inspire Spurs to a famous victory and get them to the Carabao cup final?

Tottenham vs Chelsea

19:35 , Michael Jones

Tottenham are looking to become just the second team to reach the League Cup final having lost the semi-final first leg by more than one goal, after Aston Villa in the 1993-94 campaign.

Tottenham vs Chelsea

19:33 , Michael Jones

In all competitions, Chelsea have progressed from each of their last 13 two-legged ties when winning the first leg, since going out to Liverpool in the 2006/07 Champions League semi-final.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

19:28 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation and the influential Blues duo both start on the bench this evening.

Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Spurs vs London teams

19:24 , Michael Jones

Tottenham are appearing in their third League Cup semi-final in the last four seasons and 17th overall. However, they last won the competition in 2007/08 and have been knocked out of the League Cup by London clubs in five of the past eight seasons last doing so in 2018/19 when Chelsea beat them at the semi-final stage.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Blues looking to reach Carabao Cup final

19:21 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have successfully navigated five of their last seven League Cup semi-finals only failing to reach the final on two occasions. In 2012/13 when they lost out to Swansea and in 2017/18 when Arsenal were victorious against them.

If they knock out Tottenham tonight it will be a third final for the Blues in a year under manager Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea also reached the Champions League and FA Cup finals last season.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Conte on Chelsea

19:17 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte says that Chelsea have improved as a team with the signings they made over the summer including bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

The Spurs boss acknowledged that the Blues are a formidable team but insists his Tottenham side are also improving and has urged them to show it on the pitch tonight. He said:

We know very well that they are a really good and important team in this moment. “They won the Champions League last season, they tried to improve their team and their squad with good investment this summer but at the same time we want to continue to improve and to show, first of all to us, that we are improving, that our work is going well. “We know that it’s an important game and we want to try to play a good game and try to give everything.”

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Spurs yet to lose at home under Conte

19:13 , Michael Jones

There are some encouraging signs for Tottenham fans going into tonight’s second leg. Spurs have a pretty strong record at home in League Cup semi finals and they are yet to lose at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under manager Antonio Conte.

In eight games in north London since his arrival, Conte has picked up seven wins across four competitions (Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa Conference League).

Three of those matches have also come against rival London sides in Brentford, West Ham and Crystal Palace where Spurs won every game scoring seven goals and conceding just once.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli among Spurs players running out of chances to prove worth to Antonio Conte

19:06 , Michael Jones

It was a comment that was almost said in passing, but clearly had a point to it.

“You have to be good to try to change opinion,” Antonio Conte said, after his Spurs side laboured to a 3-1 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup . “If someone is disappointed with you, it’s normal. I was a player and it happened sometimes to me that someone was unhappy with my performance. This is our life. I repeat: it’s OK.”

The Tottenham Hotspur manager was addressing a question about how Tanguy Ndombele was booed as he trudged off following a second-half substitution, but it could have been a message to most of his starters against Morecambe.

Tottenham’s fringe players running out of chances to prove worth to Antonio Conte

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Tuchel on tonight’s game

19:03 , Michael Jones

Despite their two goal advantage from the first leg Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel says the Blues are not getting ahead of themselves and have prepared well to face a difficult opponent tonight. He said:

I would actually say we have no foot in the final. Why would you think about whether we have one foot or half a foot, why would you use energy thinking about this? We play another tough match in a tough stadium against a very good team and a top coach. “So we need to be prepared and it’s maybe better not to expect too much because nobody knows what is going to happen. We need to be fully aware of everything and we need to adapt to the situations that happen to us on the pitch. “Anything can happen in football, we want to make it happen on our side. If problems or obstacles occur, it’s our duty to respond, to show reactions and this is what we do. I’m very sure that everybody knows we play a very important match in a derby against Tottenham, a big stadium, a big club and a very competitive coach on the other side. So we need our best level.”

Tottenham vs Chelsea: League Cup history

19:00 , Michael Jones

Tottenham’s last trophy was won 14 years ago and it was in this very competition. Back then the League Cup was called the Carling Cup and Spurs were victorious in the 2007/08 final beating Chelsea 2-1.

On the other hand the last time Chelsea reached the League Cup final, back in 2014/15 when it was called the Capital One Cup, they faced Tottenham again and beat them 2-0 at Wembley.

Another trip to Wembley awaits the winner of this tie, can Spurs shock the Blues, overcome a two goal deficit and come out on top?

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Head-to-head

18:56 , Michael Jones

Since losing three consecutive matches in 2018/19 Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine fixtures against Tottenham across all competitions with seven wins and two draws.

Last time out Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge so take a commanding lead heading into this second leg. Can Tottenham overcome it?

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Team changes

18:53 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte makes five changes to the Tottenham team that lined up against Morecambe at the weekend. Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal come into the defence with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane replacing Dele Alli, Bryan Gil and Tanguy Ndombele.

Thomas Tuchel also swap out a bunch of players. Antonio Rudiger comes in for Lewis Hall with Hakim Ziyech, Saul Niguez and Christian Pulisic replaced with Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Mason Mount.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Line-ups

18:46 , Michael Jones

Tottenham XI: Gollini, Royal, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Lo Celso, Kane

Our team to face Chelsea this evening! 👇 pic.twitter.com/Nk58WEr584 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2022

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Recent results

18:40 , Michael Jones

There has only been one fixture since these sides last met in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Both teams were involved in FA Cup action as they played their first matches in the third round of the competition.

Tottenham faced a tricky encounter with League One’s Morecambe with took the lead in the first half through Anthony O’Connor. It wasn’t until Antonio Conte introduced his star players, including Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, late in the second half that the tied turned in Spurs’ favour. Harry Winks equalised in the 74th minute before Moura and Kane each added a goal to give Tottenham a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Chelsea hosted Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge and were several classes above the non-league club. They were 4-0 up at half-time with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku and Andreas Christensen all getting on the scoresheet as Thomas Tuchel fielded and fairly strong line-up. Changes came at the break but Chelsea added to their tally through a Hakim Ziyech penalty before Chesterfield got on back 1 minutes from the end. Chelsea eventually winning 5-1.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Conte on Tottenham’s ‘will to fight'

18:34 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, says that his team deserved to lose the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final (2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge) but believes that they can improve on the mistakes they made last week and have the ‘will to fight’ for a positive result tonight.

In a pre-match press conference yesterday Conte said:

For sure it’s an important game, the second leg of a semi-final of a trophy – we are working well to try to prepare in the best possible way, “In the first game, we lost 2-0 and I think we deserved to lose the game. We conceded two goals in a way that, for sure, we can improve and to try, about the mistakes, in the future to find a better solution. “When you start and you lost the first game 2-0, it’s not easy, but at the same time we want to try to give everything on the pitch, to show personality, to show character, to show the will and the desire to fight. This is very important and it will be very important tomorrow.”

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Kepa expected to return for Chelsea

18:30 , Michael Jones

With Chelsea’s first choice goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, at the African Cup of Nations back up option Kepa Arrizabalaga has another chance to show Thomas Tuchel his skills and push for a permanent place in the starting XI.

Kepa sat out Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield with Tuchel electing to go with Marcus Bettinelli in goal but the 27-year-old is expected to be back between the sticks tonight after Tuchel acknowledged his trust in Arrizabalaga. The Chelsea boss said:

Everyone had trust in Kepa once he needed to play and I felt the same from him. He does not need to show what he is capable of in these 90 minutes, we trust him and it is not easy in his position. "I am so happy to have him. There is genuine trust and I’m happy he can show it because he is absolutely ready to show it."

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Early team news

18:25 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte confirmed that Cristian Romero, Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier and Son Hueng-min will all miss tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea.

All four were missing for Spurs’ FA Cup win over Morecambe on Sunday and confirmed that “we didn’t recover any players compared to the last game” at his pre-match press conference.

For Chelsea, Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante who miss the first leg due to positive Covid tests are back in training as is Cesar Azpilicueta but all three remain doubts for a starting place.

Tottenham host Chelsea in Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

15:14 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Tottenham take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Spurs have been left with a mountain to climb after succumbing to a resounding 2-0 defeat in the first leg at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte was infuriated by his side’s performance, stressing how much they need to improve in the aftermath, while the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli and Steve Bergwijn appear to have little future at the club.

Chelsea will be in higher spirits, having slowly started to recapture their form. A torrid December all but ended the Blues’ hopes in the title race, while Romelu Lukaku’s interview saga compounded the loss of momentum, but victory against Spurs in the first leg was followed by an easy canter past Chesterfield and Thomas Tuchel will be hopeful his side can push on from here.