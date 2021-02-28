Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

(Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur host Burnley on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s side look to return to winning ways in the Premier League, having taken just three points from the last 18 available. That slump has seen Spurs drop to ninth, their Champions League hopes dwindling in the process, though they have at least been boosted by comfortable wins in the Europa League over the past couple of midweeks. The pressure will only continue to increase on the boss if he cannot find consistency domestically, however, so a big performance and result will be expected here after the Portuguese coach claimed his methods were second to none last week.

Burnley, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four in the league; although three of those games have been draws, the constant influx of points has seen them move up to 15th and any lingering relegation fears appear to be quickly easing. When the two sides met earlier in the season, Spurs emerged triumphant thanks to a Son Heung-min goal to nil.

Follow all the latest updates from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the conclusion of Leicester vs Arsenal.

• Read more: Tuchel reveals he wanted to buy Fernandes