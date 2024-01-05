Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE! FA Cup result, match stream and latest updates today

Pedro Porro scored his first goal of the season to put Tottenham Hotspur through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Friday.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Spurs and Burnley looked destined for a replay before Porro broke the deadlock in the 78th minute of a drab game when he intercepted goalkeeper Arijanet Muric's throw, firing a rocket from long range into the top far corner.

The victory was relief for Ange Postecoglou's team, who were missing several key players to injury and international duty, including South Korea captain Son Heung-min at the Asian Cup, and Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, who are both at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Burnley's best chance came in the first half when Zeki Amdouni received a clever flick just outside the six-yard box but took a poor first touch and launched the ball over the bar. They rarely threatened as Spurs found a way to grind out the win.

22:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pedro Porro's late stunner sent Tottenham into the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Burnley.

Spurs were far from vintage and a replay at Turf Moor appeared on the cards until Ange Postecoglou watched full-back Porro make the breakthrough with a superb strike in the 78th minute.

Tottenham player ratings: Porro shines but Richarlison struggles

22:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pedro Porro's wonder-strike 12 minutes from time booked Tottenham's place in the FA Cup fourth-round with a 1-0 home win over Burnley.

With an unwanted replay at Turf Moor beckoning, Porro's dipping effort from 25 yards crept inside the post to earn Spurs a deserved victory on the balance of play.

Ange Postecoglou's side missed absent captain Heung-min Son and lacked a cutting edge in the final third, with Brennan Johnson and Richarlison both missing chances.

Here's how we rated the Spurs players...

FT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnely

21:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pedro Porro's fabulous goal seals the win for Tottenham!

Tottenham vs Burnley: CHANCE FOR BURNLEY!

21:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

97 mins: Burnley keeper Muric flicks on a corner but Burnley can't finish with the last kick of the game!

Tottenham vs Burnley: SEVEN MINUTES ADDED ON!

21:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

90 mins: Spurs still need to see this out!

Tottenham vs Burnley: The return of Sessegnon!

21:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

83 mins: Sessengon on late for his first game since February.

Tottenham vs Burnley: GOAL! Pedro Porro '78

21:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

78 mins: GOAL!

Tottenham have their breakthrough! He rifles the ball into the top right hand corner with a brilliant strike from outside the box!

Tottenham vs Burnley: Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

21:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

By this point in the night, Postecoglou would have hoped to be home and dry, and giving minutes to van de Ven and Sessegnon. Instead, it's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is coming on, with the hosts 15 minutes from an unwanted replay at Turf Moor

Tottenham vs Burnley: Spurs their own worst enemies

21:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

76 mins: So many times tonight their final touch or pass has let them down.

Burnley will fancy their chances of getting something from this!

Tottenham vs Burnley: Spurs look out of ideas

21:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

68 mins: Any team would miss players of the quality of Son, Bissouma and Sarr but this is concerning if its a sign of things to come over the next month.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Big improvement needed

21:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

60 mins: Even if Spurs raise the tempo, their final pass has been so sloppy that it's hard to see it clicking without a moment of magic.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

21:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

56 mins: There's a restless feel to the stadium now but Spurs have upped the tempo since the interval, with Johnson continuing to look lively. Bryan Gil is being told to get ready by Postecoglou, who plainly wants a new dynamic to his attack.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Spurs sloppy with their final pass

21:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

47 mins: Johnson and Kulusevski both choose the wrong option when looking to cut a ball back into the box.

Frustrating night for Spurs!

Tottenham vs Burnley: Back underway!

21:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go for the second-half!

Tottenham vs Burnley: Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Another Tottenham FA Cup display lacking spark so far, despite Postecoglou going with a full strength team. Spurs have had their chances -- two apiece for Richarlison and Johnson -- but Burnley had the best opening of the first half, when Zeki Amdouni fired over, while Wilson Odobert tested Vicario.

HT: Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

20:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs struggling for ideas.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

It's gone flat here, both on and off the pitch. The first groans of frustration creep in as Johnson overhits a pass to Udogie. Spurs need to rediscover their spark.

Tottenham vs Burnley: CHANCE FOR SPRUS!

20:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

31 mins: Porro's deep cross finds Johnson at the back post but he can't get much control on his volley and the ball flies over.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is the first game for Richarlison as the undisputed leading man in Spurs' attack and the Brazilian is failing to sparkle so far. He has twice hit tame efforts towards goal and his link-up play has been a bit clunky. Spurs still on top but Burnley have had a couple of threatening moments.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Spurs tempo has dropped

20:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

20 mins: Spurs had been camped in Burnley's half a tad earlier but the away side are getting a foothold.

Tottenham vs Burnley: CHANCE FOR SPURS!

20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: Johnson cuts inside onto his right foot and looks to curl one around Muric but the Burnley stopper meets it.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

=Brennan Johnson is finding plenty of space down Spurs' right but Postecoglou will want him to show more conviction when he gets into the box. Spurs predictably controlling the ball in the early stages but yet to test Muric.

Tottenham vs Burnley: CHANCE FOR SPURS!

20:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: Skipp plays a good ball into Richarlison but the forward drags his shot wide.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Clarets game plan obvious

20:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: The Clarets are looking to hit Tottenham in-behind, though Davies and Royal are doing well at the moment.

Brennan Johnson is looking lively.

Tottenham vs Burnley: VAR checking penalty

20:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: It WAS checked but nothing given.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Spurs penalty claim

20:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Udogie is brought down in the box but nothing is given.

On the counter, Zaroury hits one over the bar.

Tottenham vs Burnley: KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Tottenham vs Burnley: Dan Kilpatrick's pre-match verdict

19:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport's Dan Kilpatrick reacts to the Tottenham team news!

Tottenham vs Burnley: Eric Dier transfer latest

19:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

The England defender is not in the squad this evening as Bayern Munich line up a move.

Read the full story here!

Tottenham vs Burnley: Big boost boost for Spurs

19:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Great news for Tottenham to have these two players back in the squad.

Back in the squad 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dvWssQL4XE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 5, 2024

Tottenham vs Burnley: Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Postecoglou’s up for the cup. Assuming Micky van de Ven is not ready to start, the Australian has named his strongest possible XI for the visit of Burnley. Having van de Ven and Ryan Sessegnon back in the squad is a major boost to the Spurs boss.

Confirmed Burnley lineup vs Tottenham today

19:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Burnley XI: Muric, O'Shea, Taylor, Delcroix, Vitinho, Cullen, Amdouni, Ramsey, Zaroury, Odobert, Foster

Subs: Vigouroux, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Roberts, Redmond, Ai-Dakil, Cork, Tresor, Bruun Larsen

Tottenham vs Burnley: Micky van de Ven returns!

19:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Big boost for Tottenham as Micky van de Ven returns to the bench this evening.

Confirmed Tottenham team vs Burnley today

19:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Johnson

Subs: Forster, Phillips, Dorrington, Van de Ven, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Donley, Gil, Scarlett

Tottenham vs Burnley: Ange Postecoglou aware of trophy desire but warns FA Cup is not the 'holy grail'

18:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ange Postecoglou does not have to look far for evidence of what the FA Cup means to Tottenham.

When Postecoglou and his players are preparing for Friday night's third-round tie at home to Burnley, they will be in the company of legends: Gazza, Lineker and Mabbutt in 1991; Ricky Villa a decade earlier; Greaves and Blanchflower in the 1962 Final against the Clarets.

"The people who have had success at this club are rightly honoured," Postecoglou said ahead of the game. "If you walk around the home dressing room, those are the only pictures we have got up there; teams and individuals that have won things, because we know how important they are to this club.

Read the full story here!

Tottenham vs Burnley: When is FA Cup draw? Date, time, TV channel and ball numbers for fourth-round ties

18:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

The draw for the FA Cup fourth-round has been scheduled ahead of this weekend's ties.

A five-day affair is planned for round three, kicked off on Thursday night between Crystal Palace and Everton, with the two set for a replay after contesting a goalless draw.

Arsenal and Liverpool duel on Sunday afternoon in the headline match of the weeekend, while holders Manchester City welcome Huddersfield and Chelsea take on Preston.

Read the full details here!

Read the full story here!

Tottenham vs Burnley: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham wins: 53

Draws: 28

Burnley wins: 42

Tottenham vs Burnley: Score prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham continue to deliver in attack, with Postecoglou's side scoring in every match so far this season, though that will be tested with Son unavailable.

They have been far from convincing at the back in recent matches, so Burnley will believe they can hurt Spurs, but the home side should have more than enough to come through another entertaining encounter.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Burnley team news vs Tottenham today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Burnley have Lyle Foster back and available after his absence due to mental health struggles, with the striker scoring against Aston Villa last time out.

Jordan Beyer limped off early in that match and won't play here for the Clarets, while Hjalmar Ekdal is expected to miss out again along with Luca Koleosho. Jack Cork needs a late fitness test.

Tottenham team news vs Burnley today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs will be without skipper Son, who has joined up with the South Korea squad ahead of the Asian Cup. Sarr will also be absent despite overcoming an injury scare, after being called up to the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Bissouma will also be at AFCON, with Mali, but is otherwise suspended.

Micky van de Ven is expected to be in the squad after training this week in a huge boost for Postecoglou, though James Maddison and Cristian Romero remain out along with Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.

Alejo Veliz is facing a couple of months out with a knee injury suffered against Bournemouth, though Dejan Kulusevski is back from suspension.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Burnley: TV channel and live stream

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's match will be shown live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage begins at 7:30pm GMT, ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in for free online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action this evening with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog. Chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Welcome

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Tottenham's FA Cup clash with Burnley.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 8pm GMT.