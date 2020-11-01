Tottenham vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Brighton and Hove Albion head to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League’s final game of the weekend.

The late game on Sunday pits two sides against each other who have been attack-minded of late and show great technique on the ball - but Spurs have been by far the more clinical team.

Jose Mourinho is still working out all the kinks in his defence, as the late collapse to West Ham showed, but Spurs are unbeaten in five in the league and pushing toward the top four already.

Brighton have won just once in six so far, but have already played Chelsea, Manchester United and early front-runners Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game is set to kick off at 7:15pm GMT on Sunday, 1 November at Tottenham Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay-per-view basis, which is able to be purchased here.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch other Sky channels without a subscription. Box Office is not part of a regular Sky or NowTV service.

What is the team news?

Jose Mourinho was pretty clear that the second string aren’t doing enough to win a regular place in the team right now, so Spurs will revert to their league line-up. Japhet Tanganga is the only player currently injured.

Brighton are without Alireza Jahanbakhsh through injury and Lewis Dunk through suspensions. Davy Propper is a doubt and Danny Welbeck isn’t fit enough to start, but could be sub.

Predicted line-ups

TOT: Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Lucas, Son, Kane.

BRI: Ryan; Webster, Veltman, Dunk; Lamptey, Bissouma, White, March; Lallana, Trossard, Maupay.

Odds

Tottenham - 13/19

Draw - 13/4

Brighton - 19/4

Prediction

Both sides will create chances, but familiar stories will emerge: Brighton will lack a finishing touch and Spurs have so many options in attack that they will eventually find a way through. Spurs 3-1 Brighton

Read more

Spurs the best I’ve seen this season, says Brighton manager Potter

Tottenham missed Ndombele in drab Antwerp defeat, says Mourinho