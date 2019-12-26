Tottenham vs Brighton prediction: How will Amazon Prime Premier League match play out today?

Getty

Tottenham Hotspur host Brighton & Hove Albion today needing to win to revive their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Spurs lost to Chelsea last time out and now sit six points behind the Champions League places.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They will also want revenge against Brighton – who beat them 3-0 earlier this season.

But Brighton’s form has faltered since and they have just one win from their past five Premier League matches.

To watch any of Amazon's fixtures for free, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial by clicking here, which can be cancelled any time. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What are the odds?

Tottenham to win: 4/7

Draw: 10/3

Brighton to win: 9/2

What is The Indy’s prediction?

Spurs to falter again. A 2-2 draw.

What is the team news?

Erik Lamela has returned to Tottenham training having missed the past two months with a hamstring problem, but Heung-min Son is suspended following his red card against Chelsea.

Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies remain sidelined.

Brighton are meanwhile without Jose Izquierdo who has a knee problem.

What are the predicted line-ups?

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Dier, Ndombele; Sissoko, Dele, Lucas; Kane.

Brighton: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Stephens; Mooy, Gross, Trossard; Maupay.

When is the match?

The match is today: 26 December 2019.

What time does it kick-off?

Tottenham vs Brighton gets underway at 12:30.

How can I watch the match?

You can watch Tottenham vs Brighton on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

A subscription usually costs £7.99 per month but you can register for a free 30-day trial.