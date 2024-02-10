Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score, goal updates today after Gross penalty

Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE!

Spurs welcome the Seagulls to north London this afternoon in arguably better shape than they have been since Ange Postecoglou’s appointment. Heung-min Son and Yves Bissouma are back from international duty, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur are working back to full fitness and the defence has never been stronger.

However, a late equaliser for Everton last time out means Spurs are missing opportunities to cement their spot in the top four, and secure a return to the Champions League. That is the season aim and games against today’s opponents, who beat them handily in December but have won just four times since September, is a must.

Spurs have plenty of goals in them, and another today will match the second-longest scoring streak in Premier League history. They will likely need more than one to get the win today.Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Brighton latest updates

GOAL! Gross fires home the penalty

Tottenham XI: Son on the bench

Brighton XI: Five changes made

Score prediction: Goals galore

15:36 , Alex Young

34min: Break in play as Dunk requires treatment.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:35 , Alex Young

Bentancur has really struggled with Brighton's press and Mitoma's chance was also a result of the Uruguayan losing possession near the edge of the box.

If the trend continues, Postecoglou has no shortage of spares on the bench, with Bissouma, Hojbjerg and Skipp all in reserve.

15:32 , Alex Young

29min: Spurs are not making it easy for themselves! Vicario plays it to Bentancur, and Brighton make the tackle and find Mitoma to fire at goal. Requires a smart save from the keeper to make amends.

15:30 , Alex Young

28min: Spurs work the ball nicely between Maddison, Werner, Udogie and then Richarlison, but the striker doesn’t move the ball quickly enough to find Kulusevski to his left and Brighton stick in a toe.

15:28 , Alex Young

26min: Spurs are racking up the chances. A great counter as this time Richarlison feeds Maddison to curl past the far post.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:26 , Alex Young

Richarlison is in great form but I still don't feel confident when he has time to think about what he's going to do -- like for that chance. The Brazilian seems to be consistently more effective at instinctive finishes.

15:24 , Alex Young

22min: First real opening for Spurs as Richarlison is sent through by Maddison. The Brazilian only has Steele to beat but the keeper stays big to make a great save.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:21 , Alex Young

Van de Ven the guilty party in conceding the penalty but it was Bentancur caught in possession on the edge of the box which put Spurs in trouble.

It is in those situations - in the face of an aggressive press - that Bissouma was so good at the start of the season. Surely we'll see him at some point today.

GOAL!

15:20 , Alex Young

17min: Gross makes no mistake from the spot! Brighton deserve the lead.

PENALTY TO BRIGHTON!

15:18 , Alex Young

16min: Welbeck twists inside the area and it’s a clear foul by Van de Ven.

15:17 , Alex Young

15min: Another free kick for Brighton as Werner trips Lamptey. It’s floated in and again Spurs clear, but they cannot keep giving these fouls away.

15:14 , Alex Young

12min: Vicario punches clear to give away a corner. Welbeck is targeting Vicario like others have done in recent weeks, with Maddison the protector.

The corner comes in but Spurs clear.

15:13 , Alex Young

11min: More from Mitoma as he wins a free kick off Udogie far too easily. Free kick from the touchline coming in...

15:12 , Alex Young

9min: Brighton still edging it and Mitoma is heavily involved in everything they do.

15:08 , Alex Young

5min: Richarlison tries to link up with Werner but his pass is cut out. Spurs not quite on it yet.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:05 , Alex Young

James Maddison positioned himself in front of Guglielmo Vicario for Brighton's first corner of the game, marking a change in approach from Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou revealed yesterday that Spurs have asked for clarification from the PGMOL on goalkeeper protection after Vicario felt he was fouled at corners ahead of goals by Man City and Everton in recent weeks.

15:03 , Alex Young

2min: Superb first chance and a stunning save from Vicario to deny Welbeck inside the first minute!

Kick-off!

15:01 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

14:57 , Alex Young

Dele Alli is watching on today from the stands.

14:55 , Alex Young

Right, almost time. Here come the teams.

Berbatov predicts

14:51 , Alex Young

“Tottenham need to continue playing the way they play, entertaining and scoring goals along the way because they would like to be up there with the top four teams and play European football.

“With Maddison finding his feet since coming back from injury, his assist to Richarlison against Everton shows you how much awareness he has on the pitch.”

Dimitar Berbatov predicts: Spurs 3-1 Brighton

Dan Kilpatrick checks in

14:47 , Alex Young

Here he is.

"These teams served up a cracker in December ... I'm expecting another this afternoon."



14:43 , Alex Young

Spurs have lost just once in all competitions since their defeat at the Amex last year - and that came against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Last time these met

14:33 , Alex Young

It was not too long ago in December as Tottenham were blown away by Brighton on a miserable night at the Amex.

Injuries caught up with a tired-looking Spurs as they missed a chance to move back into the top four.

Read the match report here.

14:14 , Alex Young

Tottenham make two changes as Sarr and Kulusevski come in for Hojbjerg and Johnson. Son is on the bench upon his return from the Asian Cup.

Brighton, managed by assistant manager Andrea Maldera today as De Zerbi is suspended, makes five changes.

Mitoma is one of the faces coming in, having also returned from the Asian Cup, while Joao Pedro misses out through injury. Former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck starts, along with goalkeeper Jason Steele, Estupinan and Lallana.

Teams in full

14:07 , Alex Young

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Werner

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Son, Bissouma, Emerson, Forster, Johnson, Davies

Brighton XI: Steele, Lamptey, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, Lallana, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Mitoma

Subs: Verbruggen, Webster, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Fati, Veltman, Baker-Boaitey, O'Mahony

Brighton XI

14:03 , Alex Young

...and the hosts.

Tottenham XI

14:02 , Alex Young

Son doesn’t start!

13:56 , Alex Young

Almost time for the teams.

13:39 , Alex Young

Does Tottenham’s strongest XI finally start this afternoon for the first time this season?

Confirmed teams to be announced in a little over 20 minutes.

Tottenham seek PGMOL clarification over 'bizarre' refereeing decisions

13:30 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Tottenham have sought clarification from the PGMOL over what constitutes a foul on a goalkeeper and says it is "bizarre" that obstruction of keepers now appears to go unpunished.

Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario believed he was impeded at corners for Manchester City's winner in the FA Cup on January 26 and Everton's first equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last weekend - but both goals were awarded after a VAR check.

Postecoglou revealed Spurs have asked referees' body, the PGMOL, for guidance and says there has been an concerning shift in the treatment of goalkeepers, who are no longer "a protected species".

The Spurs head coach said: "I’ve kind of always been the one who says you’ve got to respect the referee’s decision.

“But we have sent some stuff [to the PGMOL] to get some clarification.”

Read more here!

No excuses for Postecoglou as return of Son marks new Spurs start

13:20 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou has talked up his squad's scope for improvement but promised there will be fresh challenges ahead, including the difficulty of keeping all his players happy and motivated, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

The manager has said Spurs's injury crisis was "good for the growth of the team", and there is a case it was well-timed, too.

Spurs were never likely to maintain their record-breaking start to the campaign, and losing so many players eased the weight of unrealistic expectations which were building up.

With all their stars back, there are more options for the manager but more pressure, too, and fewer excuses for underperformance.

Read more here!

13:08 , Alex Young

The stage is starting to take shape in north London.

Score prediction

13:03 , Alex Young

There should be goals in this one but Spurs have won four games in a row at home and Brighton have failed to win five games in a row on the road.

Tottenham to win, 3-2.

Brighton team news

12:51 , Alex Young

Brighton should have Kaoru Mitoma back from Japan duty at the Asian Cup. Simon Adingra remains at AFCON with Ivory Coast.

"Kaoru is available," Maldera assistant manager Andrea Maldera said: "But Roberto hasn't decided (if he should start), he has asked us how he is.

"Kaoru has worked well but he has travelled a lot this week. I think we will make the decision tonight or tomorrow morning.

"He is in the squad for sure, but we don't know if he can start. But he is with us and is an important player."

Joao Pedro has been ruled out, along with Solly March, James Milner and Julio Enciso. Joel Veltman is a doubt.

Maldera added: “Joao Pedro unfortunately has an injury in the hamstring and tomorrow he can't play. Sure. 100 per cent.

"He did a scan two days ago, but he has to do another scan this week. We don't know how many weeks but it's an injury on the hamstring.

"We don't want to take a risk and for sure he won't play tomorrow."

Tottenham team news

12:39 , Alex Young

South Korea's exit from the Asian Cup on Tuesday means Heung-min Son is back and ready to start, along with Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma, also returning to Tottenham after Mali's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, suffered with a "slight form of malaria” before the tournament, according to Postecoglou, but is now fit to start.

Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Sarr were on the bench at Everton and could return versus Brighton, with Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner at risk. Radu Dragusin is still waiting for his first start.

Welcome

12:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brighton.

A win today will take Spurs into the top four before Aston Villa host Manchester United tomorrow, and they are looking to make amends for a draw at Everton last weekend.

Heung-min Son is back and should start, though fellow forward Richarlison has scored nine goals in his last eight games so is unlikely to be displaced as the lone striker.

Kick-off is at 3pm. Stick with us.