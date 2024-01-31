Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE!

Another big night of Premier League football starts in north London as Spurs host the Bees looking to jump above Aston Villa into fourth place. However, Thomas Frank's side are determined to stop looking over their shoulder at a potential relegation scrap.

Tonight will be a nice marker for the progress of both teams after they fought out a well-earned 2-2 draw across the capital on the first game of the season. Since then, Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a rollercoaster but largely positive time in the Tottenham dugout - and have welcomed James Maddison back to his starting XI.

Brentford are unbeaten in four meetings with Spurs, three of which ended as draws, and a win over Nottingham Forest last time out ended a seven-game wait for a victory. Follow all the action from Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Brentford updates

Kick-off: 7.30pm GMT | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham team news: Maddison makes return to XI

Brentford team news: Norgaard back from injury

Score prediction

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

The return of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski's move into the front three should give Spurs more creativity in the final third after a toothless display against Man City here on Friday, though neither looked sharp on the night.

Maddison has not started since hobbling off with ankle ligament damage against Chelsea on November 6, while Kulusevski was struck down with illness before the City game. Spurs fans are excited to see Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur on the field together for the first time.

I suspect the Uruguayan will be at No6, with Oliver Skipp in the Pape Sarr role of energetic runner.

Here come the players!

Tottenham and Brentford walk out into a packed house in north London.

Why Tottenham should not be ruled out of Ivan Toney transfer race

Before we get underway, why not read Dan's case for Spurs being a genuine contender in the summer race for Ivan Toney's signature.

Check it out here!

Tottenham vs Brentford | Video preview

Our reporter Dan Kilpatrick is on the scene as kick-off approaches.

Tottenham rebuild 'not where it needs to be'

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham's off-field rebuild is still "not where it needs to be" and believes the club remains some way behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in establishing a successful backroom staff and environment.

"There's a good foundation but do I think we're where we want to be off the field? No. Not from a football perspective anyway," said the head coach. "I just think it's the nature of a rebuild in my experience. They don't happen in six months — the way you work, the staffing, the environment."

Read the full story!

Brentford transfer latest

Brentford have rejected bids from Girona and Reims for midfielder Frank Onyeka, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 26-year-old is producing impressive performances at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, which is driving recent transfer interest.

Girona, part of Manchester City's multi-club network City Football Group, had made a loan bid, which included an option to buy that could rise to £17million inclusive of performance-related add-ons.

Reims had made a similar loan offer, which could rise to £20m if performance-related add-ons are met.

Fulham and Everton have also expressed an interest but Brentford are unwilling to strengthen a Premier League rival in the loan market.

However, the Bees feel that Onyeka can help Thomas Frank's team in the run-in this season and potentially attract better offers in the future.

Throwback: A memorable trip to north London for Brentford

This game really summed up Tottenham's dreadful finish to last season.

Ange Postecoglou speaks on TNT Sports about James Maddison comeback

"It's good to have him back, as much as what he brings as a footballer it's his personality. He came in the summer and it was like he'd be here forever."

Fabio Paratici still on the scene

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the worst kept secret at Tottenham - that former managing director Fabio Paratici is still working for the club.

Paratici resigned his post in April 2023 after failing to overturn a worldwide 30-month ban from working in football but elements of his suspension have since been lifted, allowing him to continue advising the club on a consultancy basis.

The Italian, who joined Spurs in June 2021, has attended several matches this season and remains close to the club's chairman Daniel Levy.

Paratici has an excellent track record in the transfer market and was influential in the recruitment of Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, and played a role in identifying January signing Radu Dragusin.

Read the full story!

We are half an hour away from this clash in the capital!

Time for the warm-ups.

Rivals licking their lips at Jurgen Klopp exit

"Tottenham have been transformed with remarkable speed by coach Ange Postecoglou, who has secured total buy-in from a promising young squad, supporters and the club’s hierarchy."

Are Spurs best placed to step up and take advantage of Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool searching for their next messiah?

Read Dan's full column!

Ange Postecoglou sets out James Maddison plan

In his pre-game press conference, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou offered his view on James Maddison's return as well as that of Manor Solomon.

He said: "We probably could have got [Maddison] a little bit more game time [against Man City] but the way the game was going we put him on a bit later than he would have wanted me to but he got through it OK, he's trained well so he's ready to go.

"[Solomon] has had a couple of goes at it but fair to say he's had a couple of setbacks. He had one this week as well so he's getting further investigation on it I think early next week."

One change for Brentford

Christian Norgaard is fit to replace Mikkel Damsgaard in the Bees team.

Sergio Reguilon is ineligible against his parent club.

James Maddison back in the Tottenham XI

Ange Postecoglou makes two changes to his Tottenham team.

James Maddison is in the XI for the first time since November and Oliver Skipp is also recalled.

Brennan Johnson and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg head to the bench, with Dejan Kulusevski moved back out wide.

Linked with a move away to Brighton, there is still a place for Bryan Gil in the squad.

How the Bees line up

Brentford XI: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Zanka, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Brierley, Fredrick

Spurs team news is in!

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Werner, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Royal, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Donley, Scarlett, Johnson, Gil

Tottenham in talks for potential post-season friendly

18:22 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are in talks about playing a post-season friendly in Ange Postecoglou's home city of Melbourne after being eliminated from the FA Cup.

The club is exploring another trip Down Under for an exhibition match on Wednesday, May 22 - three days after they finish the campaign at Sheffield United.

Read the full story!

Big evening in the Premier League

We have two kick-off times for the three games tonight, with Tottenham vs Brentford in the earlier 7.30pm GMT slot.

Manchester City host Burnley at the same time with Chelsea and Liverpool squaring off at Anfield in an 8.15pm kick-off.

We have 90 minutes until the 90 minutes begins in north London!

Spurs are already in the house...

Head-to-head record

17:52 , Marc Mayo

The Bees have won this game just one since 1948 - yet are unbeaten in the last four meetings.

Tottenham wins: 24

Draws: 16

Brentford wins: 7

Tottenham vs Brentford prediction

These two teams faced off on the opening weekend of the season in Postecoglou's first competitive game in charge of Tottenham.

It was a 2-2 draw that day in an even game, but five months on Spurs should be confident of picking up their first win over the Bees in over two years.

Spurs have continued to improve under Postecoglou while Brentford have been hit hard by injuries and international call-ups. Toney is, though, lurking and with a point to prove.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Our prediction for the Bees selection

17:37

Predicted Brentford XI: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay

Early Brentford team news

17:31

Brentford hope to have Christian Norgaard available this evening, but otherwise it is a case of as you were for Thomas Frank. Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade could return next week.

Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos are still at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively.

Loan signing Sergio Reguilon is ineligible to face parent club Spurs, with Rico Henry and Bryan Mbeumo still absent.

What we reckon for the Tottenham line-up

17:25

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Werner, Richarlison

Early Spurs team news

17:19 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham hope to hand James Maddison his first start in almost two months tonight after a cameo in the FA Cup loss to City on Friday.

Postecoglou says there will be changes from last week, and the midfielder could be one. Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon and Giovani Lo Celso all remain sidelined, along with Ryan Sessegnon.

Heung-min Son, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr are still away on international duty, but the latter will return to the club on Wednesday following holders Senegal's shock early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

He will play no part against Brentford but will be in contention to face Everton on Saturday.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Brentford

17:12 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE!

17:03 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Tottenham vs Brentford!

Kick-off comes from 7.30pm GMT at Tottenham Stadium for this clash in the capital.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!