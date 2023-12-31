Tottenham vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham entertain Bournemouth this afternoon in their final match of 2023.

Spurs were heavily beaten by Brighton on Thursday night and will need to quickly regroup, having fallen out of the top four after such an impressive start to the Premier League season.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TOTTENHAM VS BOURNEMOUTH LIVE!

They face a real test too in north London on New Year's Eve, against a side in Bournemouth who are the most in-form team in the division as things stand.

The Cherries have won six and drawn one of their last seven League matches, a sensational run that has lifted them up to 12th in the table.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time today on Sunday December 31, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the contest.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth

TV channel: Today's game will not be broadcast live on television in the UK, with Fulham vs Arsenal on Sky Sports instead.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth team news

Tottenham will be without Dejan Kulusevski, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Brighton and is therefore suspended for one match. Giovani Lo Celso is set to come in to replace him.

Oliver Skipp is likely to be available again but that is the end of the positive news for Spurs, who still have Yves Bissouma suspended and Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison all out injured along with Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.

Bournemouth still have Hamed Traore unavailable, with the 23-year-old facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines having been hospitalised after contracting malaria.

Lewis Cook has been battling a groin injury, but could recover in time to face Spurs.

Tyler Adams, Lloyd Kelly, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Fredericks, Darren Randolph and Emiliano Marcondes are all out.

Suspended: Dejan Kulusevski will not be involved for Tottenham against Bournemouth (Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction

Spurs' squad is increasingly stretched and Bournemouth will fancy their chances of exploiting Ange Postecoglou's side in the same way that Brighton did.

The Cherries are playing with plenty of confidence right now and it could prove to be a frustrating, but typically entertaining, afternoon for Tottenham.

Draw, 2-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 9

Draws: 2

Bournemouth wins: 3

Tottenham vs Bournemouth latest odds

Tottenham to win: 3/4

Draw: 10/3

Bournemouth to win: 3/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).