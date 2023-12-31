Spurs push back into title race by cooling off Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur cooled down red-hot Bournemouth as Giovani Lo Celso set up two goals in a rain-soaked 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Pape Sarr scored early before subbing off injured, and Spurs soaked up a load of pressure from the in-form Cherries before Heung-min Son and Richarlison put the game to bed late.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs BOURNEMOUTH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Bournemouth got a late goal from Alex Scott off a Marcus Tavernier feed, but started a brutal run of fixtures with a loss. The Cherries had beaten Fulham, Forest, Manchester United, and Palace, three of them by clean sheet, but next meet Liverpool and West Ham.

Tottenham started December as it finished November — poorly — but won three on the spin before getting pumped by Brighton at midweek. This was a proper response.

What legs? Spurs impress with goalkeeping, grit

Bournemouth had two days rest on Spurs, and it showed for most of the match.

But Ange Postecoglou diverted from his system, or at least how much gas he pumps into it, just enough to allow Tottenham to be advantageous in a 3-1 score line that didn't tell the story but encapsulates what the Australian's doing in North London.

It helps that Guglielmo Vicario is fantastic, the Italian goalkeeper with three saves and 11 recoveries despite losing his clean sheet late.

Injuries, AFCON, and the Asian Cup may end up asking too much of Spurs next month, but Tottenham can and should feel good about the way they've finished off 2023.

What’s next?

FA Cup action — Spurs host Burnley on Friday afternoon, while Bournemouth go to QPR on Saturday.

Tottenham's next Premier League match comes Sunday, Jan. 14, at Manchester United, while Bournemouth is off until January 21 vs Liverpool.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth final score: 3-1

Goal: Sarr (9'), Son (71'), Richarlison (80'), Scott (84')

Richarlison goal

He should've had one well before now, but the Brazilian is on the board.

Brennan Johnson races down the right wing to collect a dime from Emerson Royal, and his cross is piled home by Richarlison.

Heung-min Son goal

Bournemouth will watch back this tape and wonder how it all went down this way.

The answer may be Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario, but for now let's acknowledge that Heung-min Son is an all-time Premier League great.

He's got yet another goal, off a Giovani Lo Celso feed, and Spurs are going to win this one despite being out-attempted and out-xG'd.

Pape Sarr goal (video)

Spurs are often on the front foot, so giving them the ball within 30 yards of your goal is a training exercise.

Not great from keeper Neto, but Pape Sarr has plenty left to do after turning over the Cherries keeper, spinning a low shot home for 1-0.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (December 31)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com

Tottenham lineup

Bournemouth lineup

Focus on Tottenham, team news

OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Micky van de Ven (hamstring - out until new year), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee). | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (thigh), Richarlison (back)

Focus on Bournemouth, team news

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Hamed Traore (illness), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Milos Kerkez (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness)