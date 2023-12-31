Tottenham vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Son Heung-min starts for Spurs

(EPA)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

On New Year’s Eve, Tottenham Hotspur will hope to return to form and winning ways but face a tough final assignment of the year as they host the in-form AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries are flying under Andoni Iraola, whereas Spurs have only won ten league points since the end of October, with Ange Postecoglou’s team really struggling for consistency amid injury absences and the relentless winter schedule. Victory for Spurs today moves them to within a point of Man City, but Bournemouth can go level with Chelsea and Wolves in midtable if they pick up the points themselves.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth LIVE

KO 14.00 GMT

Spurs XI: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Richarlison, Son

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, O. Dango, Cook, Christie, Kluivery, Sinisterra, Solanke, Tavernier

13:11 , Karl Matchett

Lineups:

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…