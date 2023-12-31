Tottenham vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Bournemouth - LIVE!

Tottenham look to end 2023 on a high as they host Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon. It has been a chaotic year for the club at times, particularly in the final months of last season, but Ange Postecoglou has steadied the ship and lifted the mood.

His side need a response here though, after they were swept aside by Brighton last time out. That result means Spurs will finish the year in fifth, regardless of the result against the Cherries. Dejan Kulusevski is unavailable due to suspension, while Heung-min Son will feature for the first time before he travels to the Asian Cup.

Bournemouth are the Premier League's most in-form side, having won six and drawn one of their last seven matches. Dominic Solanke continues to fire in front of goal - only Erling Haaland has more League goals this season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth latest news

Kick-off: 2pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Tottenham team news: Kulusevski suspended

Bournemouth team news: Cook a doubt

Standard Sport prediction: Draw

Spurs have arrived...

12:01 , Matt Verri

The hosts are in the building in north London!

Standard Sport prediction

11:54 , Matt Verri

Spurs' squad is increasingly stretched and Bournemouth will fancy their chances of exploiting Ange Postecoglou's side in the same way that Brighton did.

The Cherries are playing with plenty of confidence right now and it could prove to be a frustrating, but typically entertaining, afternoon for Tottenham.

Draw, 2-2.

Bournemouth team news

11:48 , Matt Verri

Bournemouth still have Hamed Traore unavailable, with the 23-year-old facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines having been hospitalised after contracting malaria.

Lewis Cook has been battling a groin injury, but could recover in time to face Spurs.

Tyler Adams, Lloyd Kelly, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Fredericks, Darren Randolph and Emiliano Marcondes are all out.

Spurs team news

11:42 , Matt Verri

Tottenham will be without Dejan Kulusevski for today's meeting.

The Swedish is suspended after picking up a fifth booking against Brighton, and is likely to be replaced in the starting XI by Giovani Lo Celso.

Oliver Skipp is expected to be fit after missing the game at the Amex with a knock and could replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at No6, but manager Ange Postecoglou otherwise only has inexperienced options to bring in.

Alejo Veliz is pushing for more minutes after scoring his first Spurs goal from the bench on Thursday, while teenager Ashley Phillips could also make his first appearance for the club at centre-back.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison

How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth

11:36 , Matt Verri

Fans in the UK will be unable to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth on TV.

The game was not selected by broadcasters and was subsequently moved from the Saturday 3pm blackout to this 2pm Sunday kick-off due to Spurs' game at Brighton being played on Thursday - which itself was shifted back a day having been picked for TV.

Free highlights will be available online shortly after full time on the Sky Sports app and YouTube channel, while BBC's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for 10.30pm GMT.

Good morning!

11:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Bournemouth!

Premier League action for the final time in 2023, as both sides look to end the year on a high.

Spurs need to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Brighton, while Bournemouth arrive in north London on a superb run and full of confidence.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm GMT from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Stay with us!