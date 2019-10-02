AFP/Getty Images

Tony Pulis admitted he is “amazed” after former West Brom loanee Serge Gnabry’s four-goal performance for Bayern Munich helped inflict a heavy defeat on Tottenham in the Champions League.

The German winger struggled under Pulis during a brief stint with the Baggies before returning to his parent club Arsenal.

The Welsh manager claims it was tough to even get Gnabry fit for Under-21 games and famously revealed he was “not at that level to play (for West Brom)”.

After a successful move to Werder Bremen kick-started his career, Gnabry has proven himself with the Bavarian giants after two initial loan spells with Hoffenheim and played a key role as Bayern thrashed Spurs 7-2 at White Hart Lane.

“I’m amazed. We had him at West Brom, we took him on loan and we could never get him fit. He got taken off in an under-21 game,” Pulis told Sky Sports.

“He went back to Arsenal and they sold him on. He was a good kid... didn’t mind him at all. He’s fulfilled his potential. You can knock me over with a feather.

“Having worked with him at West Brom and seeing him there to what he’s done is just absolutely amazing.

Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich ( Reuters)

“When people show what they can really do... really knuckle down and become so good, as he’s done, it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Gnabry then left a message for his former fans in north London after his performance, claiming: “north London is red!”