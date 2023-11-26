Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score as Watkins goal disallowed after Lo Celso strike

Tottenham welcome Aston Villa in a key battle in the Premier League’s top four race with Ange Postecoglou and Unai Emery going head to head.

It’s set to be an emotional occasion and there will be tributes after the news that former England and Tottenham manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

Tottenham will wear black arm bands as a mark of respect for the manager who led Spurs to FA Cup in 1991.

On the pitch, Spurs have been hit by two damaging defeats in succession, first to rivals Chelsea and then a dramatic, late collapse at Wolves, leaving them just a point ahead of Villa in fourth.

Emery’s side, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and equalled a club-record 13th successive home win against Fulham last time out. Villa will fancy a result here to leapfrog their rivals and move into the top four.

POST! Kulusevksi rattles the woodwork early on (TOT 0-0 AST)

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson Royal, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Bryan, Son, Johnson

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 0 Aston Villa FC

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa (Watkins, 24 mins)

14:27 , Ben Fleming

Aston Villa hit back straight away! An immediate response from the away side as Watkins drifted in between the two centre-backs to slot home from Digne’s inch-perfect cross.

There’s a VAR check for offside, however...

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa (Lo Celso, 22 mins)

14:25 , Ben Fleming

What a strike from the Argentine!

A deserved opener for Tottenham an the pressure finally tells. A corner comes out to Lo Celso on the edge of the box and it’s a sweet strike from the midfielder which takes a slight deflection off Carlos and flies into the back of the net past Martinez.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:24 , Ben Fleming

20 mins: Gil has started really brightly in his first Premier League start this season. An enticing cross in from the left from the Spaniard just evades Son in the middle as Villa clear it away for a corner.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:21 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: Villa are at sixes and sevens at the minute and can’t deal with this Spurs press. But the home side have to make one of these chances count sooner rather than later as Porro’s low cross into the box - looking for the unmarked Son - is cleared away by the Villa defence.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:18 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: This unrelenting start from Spurs shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. More neat interplay between their forwards sees Kulusevski charge through on goal, this time. The Swede’s effort is denied by the onrushing Martinez but - like Son’s earlier effort - wouldn’t have counted as the flag goes up.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:16 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: A huge chance for Son as Johnson cuts the ball across to him unmarked on the six-yard box. The Spurs captain gets it all wrong and fires high over the bar but his blushes are saved as the offside flag goes up.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:15 , Ben Fleming

11 mins: There’s some potential early concern for Emerson who appeared to signal to the Spurs bench that there was an issue. Dier has been sent to warm up but they continue for now.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:10 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: Chances galore in these early stages as Gil is found by a cute backheel from Kulusevski. It’s a tight angle from the Spaniard but he forces a good save from Martinez as the follow-up header goes over.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:09 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: And now a big chance for Villa! From a free-kick, Pau Torres is afforded far too much space but can only guide his free header wide of the post from little more than six yards out.

A frenetic start to this encounter.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:07 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: Two huge chances early for Spurs - how are they not ahead? Initially, it’s Udogie who gets in behind the high line of Villa to receive Porro’s ball from deep but he blazes over the bar.

But then, moments later, Kulusevski gets in a great position - cutting inside of his marker - but rattles the inside of the post from close range. He has to do better there.

KICK-OFF! Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:03 , Ben Fleming

The tributes to Venables are touching one as applause rings around the ground. With that done, though, it’s time for this game to get underway as Aston Villa kick us off.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

13:58 , Ben Fleming

Out come the teams now. A reminder that we’ll have a minute’s silence before kick-off in memory of former England and Spurs manager Terry Venables who died earlier today aged 80.

Kick-off coming up

13:51 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got just under ten minutes to go and the atmosphere is building nicely in north London. It’s a huge opportunity for both sides to secure a statement win and it’s coming up very shortly...

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

13:45 , Ben Fleming

Son Heung-min has scored five goals in six Premier League appearances against Aston Villa. However, all of those strikes have come at Villa Park – only Michael Owen has scored more against an opponent without netting one at home (6 vs West Bromwich Albion).

The South Korean has eight in 12 league games so far this season. Can he find his first at home against Villa today to add to that tally?

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

13:40 , Ben Fleming

Just to put into perspective what a great run of form Aston Villa have been on, since the end of this season’s first international break (16th September onwards), Villa have won more games (6) and picked up more points (19) than any other side in the division.

They’ll be hoping to keep that run going today.

Villa looking for three on the trot

13:35 , Ben Fleming

Aston Villa did the double over Spurs last season, with an impressive 2-0 away win in January before a 2-1 home win in May.

Can they make it three on the bounce and move into the top four?

Douglas Luiz scored in a 2-1 win for Villa against Spurs at the end of last season (Getty Images)

Both clubs pay tribute to former England manager Terry Venables

13:25 , Ben Fleming

Postecoglou full of praise for Emery

13:22 , Ben Fleming

Today will represent the first time that Postecoglou and Emery will do battle against each other from the dugouts. Both managers have presided over superb turnarounds for their respective teams, with the Australian full of praise for the job that his Spanish counterpart has done at Villa.

“I haven’t come across him, but I have been a great admirer of his coaching,” Postecoglou said.

“He came over here and the experience (with Arsenal) didn’t deter him in any way. He didn’t lose any belief in who he is as a manager. He has turned Villa around very, very quickly and you have got to remember what position they were in.

“I have looked at his teams and they have always been very well organised and structured, with a clear identity. And he has transferred that across three different countries. He is a quality manager.”

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: confirmed line-ups

13:14 , Ben Fleming

For Aston Villa, there is only one change as Carlos comes in for Tielemans. It’s unclear what that means formation-wise at this stage for Unai Emery’s side. It could mean a back five, with Cash and Digne operating as wing-backs or it could be a back four, with Konsa playing right-back and the aforementioned Cash ahead of him in midfield.

Only time will tell with that one.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: confirmed line-ups

13:08 , Ben Fleming

Well, a few interesting things to note from those line-ups. No place in central defence for Dier, with Emerson coming in to start at centre-back alongside Davies. And in central midfield, Lo Celso and Bentancur will partner one another as Hojbjerg drops to the bench and Pape Sarr misses out with injury.

There’s also a first start of the season for Bryan Gil with Kulusevski down to play more centrally. An exciting XI named by Postecoglou.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: confirmed line-ups

13:01 , Ben Fleming

And the teams are in:

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Emerson Royal, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Bryan, Son, Johnson

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Gary Lineker leads tributes after former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

12:59 , Ben Fleming

Gary Lineker led the tributes to his former England manager Terry Venables, who passed away aged 80 following a long illness.

Venables took charge of England in 1994 and led them to the Euro 1996 semi-finals when they were knocked out on penalties by Germany.

“Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died,” Lineker said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry.”

Gary Lineker leads tributes after former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

12:56 , Ben Fleming

Some sad news before today’s fixture as former England manager and player Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

Venables played twice for England but he was more well known for his managerial than playing career, and was in charge of the national side between 1994 and 1996, when he led the team to the semi-finals of the Euros, before they were knocked out on penalties by Germany.

Known as El Tel, he also played for and managed Tottenham. The club have announced that a minute’s silence will be held before kick-off and players will wear a black armband in memory.

Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Unai Emery motivated by challenging Tottenham fixture

12:52 , Ben Fleming

Aston Villa could move above their opposition today with a win in North London but will have to correct their indifferent away form if they are to do so.

Emery’s side have the best home record in the league - perfect through six games - but have won just two games out of six away fixtures so far this season.

“Naturally, it is more difficult than playing at home, but it is not an excuse. The way to improve is to create and build a structure, with the ball and without the ball,” the Spaniard reflected.

“Tottenham are playing brilliantly, they are very strong at home and we are going to fight. Of course, it’s a big challenge for everybody and we have to be competitive. I am very motivated for Sunday, the players as well.”

Ange Postecoglou to hand Giovani Lo Celso chance to impress for Tottenham

12:42 , Ben Fleming

With plenty of injuries in central midfielder, the Argentine could be set for a key role in the coming weeks as he tries to prove his worth to this new-look Spurs side.

Signed four years ago towards the end of Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure, the Argentina international worked with current Villa boss Unai Emery at Villarreal last season, but could get the chance to haunt his old manager this weekend.

“I looked at Gio really well before I got here, both here at Tottenham and his spells at other clubs,” Postecoglou said.

“You can see he has certain qualities. He’s had a disruptive season for us. He’s had a few injuries, he hasn’t really had a clean run at it.

“He’s one of a number of players that has happened to, but you can see technically, he’s a very creative player, he works hard for the team. He’ll get an opportunity over the next few weeks to hopefully come in and make an impact.”

Rodrigo Bentancur return eases Tottenham’s injury crisis

12:33 , Ben Fleming

Ange Postecoglou is excited to see Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur close to his best again amid a growing injury crisis at the club.

Spurs host Aston Villa on Sunday with at least nine first-team players ruled out and Pape Sarr a doubt after he returned with a knock from international duty with Senegal.

A much-needed positive for the Australian is the return to fitness of Bentancur, who made his first competitive start in nine months in Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Bolivia on Tuesday after a serious knee injury.

“The fact Rodrigo got an opportunity to start (for Uruguay) is good for us. It gives him that confidence that he’s able to get through a game,” Postecoglou said.

“The beauty of him is he can play a couple of different areas. I think he can play as a six, he can play further forward as an eight and he’s even creative. I think he can score goals as well.

Rodrigo Bentancur return eases Tottenham’s injury crisis

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: predicted line-ups

12:24 , Ben Fleming

We’ll get confirmed team news in about 40 minutes, but here is how we are predicting both teams to line up:

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: early team news

12:15 , Ben Fleming

Tottenham remain without several key players, with James Maddison and Micky van de Ven out until the New Year. To add to that, Yves Bissouma is suspended and Pape Matar Sarr is a doubt after picking up a knock on international duty. Destiny Udogie is fit, however, while Rodrigo Bentancur could make his first Tottenham start in nine months. Cristian Romero remains suspended.

Aston Villa could welcome back Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno while all of Emi Martinez, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Nicolo Zaniolo are expected to be fit after overcoming minor injuries.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: all you need to know

12:06 , Ben Fleming

When is Tottenham vs Aston Villa?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 26 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

