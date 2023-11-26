Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream and team news as tribute planned for Terry Venables

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE!

Today's Premier League action kicks off in north London as Spurs host Aston Villa looking to reassert themselves in the top four. Back-to-back defeats and a swell of injuries have threatened to end Ange Postecoglou's honeymoon but a victory here would propel them back to third place - and just a point off leaders Arsenal.

Rodrigo Bentancur is set to return to the Tottenham team to help them do just that while Pape Matar Sarr faces a late fitness test. Spurs have enjoyed great success in this fixture over the years but suffered a double at the hands of Unai Emery's men last season to embody the rise of the West Midlands outfit.

Before kick-off, the sad news broke that Spurs legend Terry Venables had died aged 80 as tributes poured in for the former player and manager of the capital club, who had been suffering from a long illness. Follow Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporters at the ground!

Tottenham vs Aston Villa updates

Kick-off: 2pm GMT | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Spurs team news: Bentancur set to return as Sarr faces fitness test

Aston Villa team news: Ramsey a doubt but likely to make squad

Terry Venables dead: Tribute planned for Spurs hero

Tottenham line-up confirmed

13:02 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Lo Celso, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Gil, Son; Johnson

Subs: Forster, Austin, Dorrington, Dier, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Donley, Veliz

Full story on Terry Venables

12:53 , Marc Mayo

It will be an emotional afternoon in north London today after the death of Terry Venables.

Gary Lineker, who won the 1991 FA Cup with Spurs under the former manager, wrote online: "Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.

"He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry."

We'll be turning our attention back to Tottenham vs Aston Villa with the line-ups out shortly, but more updates are on the way for the pre-match tribute planned for Venables when we have them.

Read our full story on the death of Terry Venables.

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue, Terry Venables, aged 80.



The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.



Rest in peace, Terry. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Kk23R0TFF2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 26, 2023

Aston Villa pay tribute to Terry Venables

12:39 , Marc Mayo

Tributes are pouring in from around the game for El Tel.

Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by the passing of former England manager Terry Venables.



Ahead of kick-off against Terry's former club Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, a minute's applause will take place in his memory.



The thoughts and condolences of all at the… pic.twitter.com/uFHR7qVrRp — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 26, 2023

Tottenham release statement on death of Terry Venables

12:31 , Marc Mayo

A loving tribute ahead of today's game.

The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.



Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will… pic.twitter.com/ot67eolKJl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2023

Minute's applause will take place for Terry Venables

12:27 , Marc Mayo

A minute's applause has been announced before today's game in honour of Spurs hero Terry Venables.

(Getty Images)

Family statement on death of Terry Venables

12:22 , Marc Mayo

"We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Breaking news

12:17

Tottenham legend Terry Venables has died.

Read more on our breaking news story.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction

12:04

While the defeat to Wolves last time out came in cruel fashion for Spurs, with two goals coming in injury time to seal a 2-1 victory, it was no less than the hosts deserved. They showed little attacking threat in the absence for James Maddison, though Giovani Lo Celso's late cameo almost produced a goal when Spurs were still 1-0 up.

Aston Villa will be pleased with what they saw at Molineux and confident of a third win on the bounce over Spurs. They have lost just twice in the league since the opening day but any chink in their armour is their away form which reads: played six, won two, drawn one and lost three.

Score draw, 2-2

(PA)

How we reckon Villa will line up

11:59

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins

Early Aston Villa team news

11:54

Aston Villa could welcome Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno back for the game, though it is unlikely they will start.

Fitness worries over Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Nicolo Zaniolo are also said to have eased. Bertrand Traore is out.

How we reckon Spurs will line up

11:49

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Early Tottenham team news

11:43

Tottenham are still without James Maddison and Micky van de Ven plus the suspended Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma.

Destiny Udogie has served his one-game suspension and shook off a fitness concern to be in contention.

Giovani Lo Celso is expected to deputise for Maddison, while Eric Dier and Ben Davies should keep their place at centre-back.

Rodrigo Bentancur is fit to replace Bissouma after one start and one 30-minute cameo for Uruguay during the international break, which is welcome news given Pape Sarr requires a late fitness test.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa

11:37 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE!

11:31 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Tottenham vs Aston Villa!

Fourth meets fifth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon with kick-off coming up at 2pm GMT.

Spurs must bounce back from consecutive defeats against a Villa side which did the double over them last season.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction with Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith in north London to provide the expert analysis, and Marc Mayo on the blog's play-by-play calls.