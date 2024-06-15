Tottenham ‘very interested’ in signing of Real Sociedad star

A leading member of the attacking ranks at La Liga outfit Real Sociedad is attracting strong interest by way of the Premier League.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Takefusa Kubo as the player in question.

Wide-man Kubo, for his part, is fresh off another productive campaign in San Sebastian.

Despite a number of niggling fitness problems, the Japanese international managed 41 appearances in all competitions, across which he racked up seven goals and five assists.

And such exploits, evidently, did not go at all unnoticed in England.

As per the aforementioned MD:

‘Premier League club Tottenham are very interested in acquiring the services of Take Kubo.’

Sources in England point towards Spurs as having already seen an opening offer, worth a considerable €50 million, rejected by Real Sociedad.

As much comes as La Real continue to point towards the €60 million release clause in the contract of the former Real Madrid talent.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, both Manchester United and Liverpool are understood to be keeping a close eye on Kubo’s situation, too.

Conor Laird | GSFN