Tottenham ‘very close’ to centre-forward signing

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal to bring Santiago Gimenez to the club from Feyenoord, according to reports in Mexico.

Gimenez is one of Europe’s most coveted centre-forwards after a prolific period in the Eredivise, in which the Mexico international has scored 49 goals in 86 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all checked in on the 23-year-old’s progress at De Kuip, though TUDNRadio are reporting that Spurs are leading the race.

The update on Gimenez’s future has come from journalist Juan Carlos Cruz, who claims Spurs have submitted a superior offer to fellow contenders Atletico Madrid.

Atletico are reportedly unable to match the unspecified offer tabled by Spurs, leaving Ange Postecoglou’s team in pole position to sign the 23-year-old. Spurs want to sign an out-and-out number nine having failed to replace Harry Kane last summer.

Gimenez won the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord during his debut campaign in 2022-23, before lifting the KNVB Cup last season. Following a slow start after his arrival from Cruz Azul, Gimenez burst into life to score 31 league goals throughout the calendar year in 2023, eclipsing Luis Suarez’s Eredivisie record set for Ajax in 2009.

The Argentine-born forward is currently with the Mexico national team at this summer’s Copa America.

