Tottenham on verge of appointing Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager - GETTY IMAGES

Tottenham are set to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager after closing the interview process on finding their new appointment.

Spurs have continued talks with the Portuguese coach this week and there is an agreement in principle for him to succeed Jose Mourinho following his departure in April.

Chairman Daniel Levy and newly-appointed Fabio Paratici stepped up efforts to land Nuno, 47, immediately rather than wait for the end of the European Championship when other coaches may be available. Roberto Martinez and Roberto Mancini are other coaches admired at the club but they are still in the tournament as pre-season looms.

Spurs have not found finding a permanent successor to Mourinho easy. Ryan Mason took charge of the final games of the season before the club looked at a return for Mauricio Pochettino or Antonio Conte coming back to England, both without success.

Erik Ten Hag committed his future to Ajax with a new contract, then discussions advanced with Paulo Fonseca following his departure from AS Roma, only to collapse at the last stage. Gennaro Gattuso was then in the frame before Spurs started their process again.

Nuno was also considered at Crystal Palace and Everton this summer following his departure at Molineux after four years at the club where he took them into the Premier League and took them into Europe.

Earlier this week he was linked with Fenerbahce in Turkey but talks continued with Spurs over staying in the Premier League.

Paratici has looked at coaches from Italy and Portugal since his arrival and while Nuno has been based in England, he could work in the club’s continental structure.

The team he built at Wolves has similar attributes to Spurs' squad - he played with a No 9 in Raul Jimenez and will be looking for Harry Kane to stay at the club. Wolves also utilised pace out wide with Adama Traore, while Spurs have Son Heung-min in that department.