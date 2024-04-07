Tottenham v Nottingham Forest: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

For this weekend's games, he takes on darts stars Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall, who both support Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 4-1

Nottingham Forest's win over Fulham on Tuesday was massive for them and a point here would be really important too.

I don't see it happening, though. Nuno Espirito Santo did not have much to celebrate during his brief spell as Spurs boss in 2021, and I can't see him having much reason to smile on his return to the club.

Like I do most weeks, I am backing Tottenham to click here. I am going to make Son Heung-min captain of my fantasy team this weekend, because I am expecting a hat-trick from him, and a big win for Spurs.

I get the feeling some people are looking at Tottenham and wondering if they have lost a bit of the fizz they had earlier in the season, but I disagree.

They are not on an amazing run of form at the moment, but I still think they have had a great first campaign under Ange Postecoglou. He is all about performances and progress and I don't think anyone can deny they have made progress, despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich just before the season started.

Littler's prediction: I've got to go with Spurs at home. 3-1

Aspinall's prediction: 2-0

