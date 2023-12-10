Tottenham v Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Tottenham host Newcastle in the Premier League with both teams juggling injuries and a need to win to keep their hopes of a top four finish on track.

Both sides lost Thursday night, Spurs to West Ham and Newcastle to Everton, so today’s match is an opportunity for one of them to get back to winning ways.

Ange Postecoglou perhaps needs a victory more than Eddie Howe. After a bright start Spurs have now gone five league games without a win, losing four of the fixtures in that run. Despite that poor form, they remain a point above Newcastle who have been fluctuating between wins and losses at an inconsistent rate.

Just one point separates the teams so today’s encounter could prove vital for the final finishing positions at the end of the season.

Hello and welcome

12:04

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Newcastle. Both sides will be bidding to bounce back from Thursday-night defeats as the two sides meet in a vital Premier League fixture.

After a bright start to the season, Ange Postecoglou’s side have now gone five league games without a win, with rivals West Ham the latest successful visitors to Spurs’ north London home.

They remain a point above Newcastle, though, after the Tynesiders were beaten 3-0 by Everton in their midweek business.

Follow along for all the pre-match build-up, team news, match updates and reaction!