Tottenham v Newcastle LIVE: Premier League goal updates as Richarlison doubles Spurs’ lead

Tottenham host Newcastle in the Premier League with both teams juggling injuries and a need to win to keep their hopes of a top four finish on track.

Both sides lost Thursday night, Spurs to West Ham and Newcastle to Everton, so today’s match is an opportunity for one of them to get back to winning ways.

Ange Postecoglou perhaps needs a victory more than Eddie Howe. After a bright start Spurs have now gone five league games without a win, losing four of the fixtures in that run. Despite that poor form, they remain a point above Newcastle who have been fluctuating between wins and losses at an inconsistent rate.

Just one point separates the teams so today’s encounter could prove vital for the final finishing positions at the end of the season.

Tottenham vs Newcastle live

Tottenham host Newcastle in the Premier League

Spurs are fifth in the table but haven’t won in five league outings

Newcastle could jump ahead of Tottenham with a win but lost to Everton last time out

38’ GOAL! - Richarlison’s simple touch doubles Spurs’ lead (TOT 2-0 NEW)

26’ GOAL! - Udogie meets Son’s pass and taps home (TOT 1-0 NEW)

Tottenham Hotspur FC 2 - 0 Newcastle United FC

KICK-OFF! Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle

17:34 , Ben Fleming

No changes for either side at the break as Spurs get us back underway.

HALF-TIME: Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle

17:30 , Ben Fleming

Newcastle have it all to do after the break but their record this season isn’t great. They’ve trailed on three occasions this season at half-time and have failed to win each time.

Spurs, though, have lost each of the last two games in which they have led at half-time.

Something has to give.

17:27 , Ben Fleming

Let’s take a look at the two first-half goals, then. Udogie got the scoring underway with his first Spurs goal...

"He's deserved it"



"He's deserved it"

DESTINY UDOGIE RIGHT ON THE LINE FOR TOTTENHAM!

Before Richarlison scored a carbon copy to double their lead later in the half...

"SPURS HAVE THEIR SMILE BACK" 😊



Richarlison ends his seven-game run without a goal!

17:23 , Ben Fleming

The home side in control at the break:

17:19 , Ben Fleming

The referee brings an end to the first half and it’s been a perfect one for the home side. Goals from Udogie and Richarlison have them well in charge as they head down the tunnel.

Newcastle have been second-best for large periods of that half and will need to be far better after the break if they are to salvage something from this encounter.

17:17 , Ben Fleming

45+2 mins: Into the second of three added minutes to end the first half as Trippier whips in a corner from the right-hand side. The ball pops to Lascelles at the back post but the Newcastle captain can’t control it and Spurs clear.

17:15 , Ben Fleming

44 mins: CLOSE! Even closer to a third as Spurs pour numbers forward on the break. Kulusveski’s deflected cross pops up in the air but Richarlison can’t quite figure out the flight of the ball and the chance goes begging.

17:12 , Ben Fleming

41 mins: Spurs are piling on the pressure and Johnson’s fizzing shot comes close to a third for the home side. Just wide, though.

GOAL! Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle (Richarlison, 38 mins)

17:08 , Ben Fleming

Spurs double their lead and it’s a long-awaited goal for Richarlison. Just his second league goal of the season and it’s a rinse-and-repeat of their first goal.

Son does the hard work down the left, beating Trippier to the byline and cutting it back for the Brazilian who sweeps home with ease from inside the six-yard box.

17:04 , Ben Fleming

34 mins: A warning sign for Spurs who are sloppy in gifting Newcastle possession in their first half. Gordon slides in Almiron but his effort is saved well down low by Vicario.

17:01 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: A real chance for Sarr whose unmarked - five yards out - but skews his effort wide. Johnson’s low cross picked him out superbly but the midfielder got the contact all wrong.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle (Udogie 26 mins)

16:56 , Ben Fleming

Spurs hit the front! A deserved lead for the home side as Udogie turns home Son’s vicious low cross from close range.

Wonderful work from the Tottenham captain and the full-back couldn’t miss from there. Another game in which Spurs take the lead - can they hold on this time?

16:54 , Ben Fleming

23 mins: A brief moment of concern for Newcastle as Joelinton stays on the deck following a challenge with Sarr but the Brazilian is back on his feet and seems okay to continue.

16:50 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: An enticing cross from Son, who has moved out to this left side, is almost turned home by the outstretched boot of Richarlison who makes a good dart to the near post.

It’s been a positive start, this, from Spurs so far.

16:48 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: OFF THE LINE! Romero rises highest from the corner and powers a header on goal. It looked like it might have crept in at the near post but Almiron is well-positioned to clear the ball away on the line.

16:46 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: Son has space to charge into as Spurs counter with pace, but the captain stalls on the ball which allows Almiron to get back and prevent the shot.

16:40 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: Superb from Davies to prevent an almost-certain goal! Gordon surges down the left and his low ball into the box is all but destined to be tapped home by Isak but the Welsh defender does superbly to divert the ball away with a sliding interception.

16:38 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: The first chance for Newcastle as Guimaraes receives the ball in plenty of space on the edge of the box but the Brazilian slices across it and sends it well over the bar.

16:36 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: A flowing move from Spurs and Richarlison is in again but his effort is deflected over the bar from a tight angle.

16:35 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: A nice touch from Son around the area almost releases Richarlison but Guimaraes gets back well to make a block.

KICK-OFF! Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

16:31 , Ben Fleming

Newcastle get us underway in the first half.

Tottenham vs Newcastle

16:29 , Ben Fleming

The players emerge from kick-off to a rowdy reception. Tottenham were 5-0 after 21 minutes the last time these two sides met in the league. The home fans will be hoping to not see a repeat of that today...

Kick-off incoming

16:22 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got under ten minutes to go until kick-off here in north London and the atmosphere is building nicely inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

A must-win game for both sides but who will come out on top?

Tottenham vs Newcastle

16:18 , Ben Fleming

We’ve already seen plenty of goals in the earlier kick-offs today. Could we be in for some more this afternoon? Well, history certainly points to it.

In fact, in Premier League history, only Arsenal v Tottenham (88) and Liverpool v Newcastle (87) have seen more first-half goals scored than Newcastle v Tottenham (86). Indeed, the Magpies led 5-0 at half-time in their last meeting in April.

Tottenham vs Newcastle

16:14 , Ben Fleming

Some pre-match thoughts from the Spurs boss:

"It's a bit of everything like positional stuff, decision making."



"It's a bit of everything like positional stuff, decision making."

Ange Postecoglou demands more conviction from his players

Tottenham vs Newcastle

16:10 , Ben Fleming

It’s another trip down to London for Newcastle but the nation’s capital has been a happy hunting ground for the Magpies recently.

They are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games in London (W4 D4) since a 5-1 defeat at Tottenham in April 2022. It’s the Magpies’ longest-ever unbeaten league run in the capital.

Can they keep the run going today?

Ange Postecoglou grateful to Eddie Howe for journey to Tottenham

16:06 , Ben Fleming

Ange Postecoglou admits he owes Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a thank you for his unintended role in his journey to Tottenham.

Sunday will see Postecoglou and Howe go head-to-head for the first time, but back in the summer of 2021 they were the talk of Glasgow.

Howe was widely expected to take the vacant Celtic role only to turn it down following prolonged negotiations, which resulted in Postecoglou getting the nod.

The Australian never looked back and after he won five trophies during his two-year stay in Scotland, it convinced Spurs to give the 58-year-old his first opportunity to be a Premier League manager.

“Oh absolutely, sliding doors moment,” Postecoglou acknowledged. “There’s probably been no bigger decision in me being here today than Eddie knocking back the Celtic job.

“I haven’t thanked him, I probably should.”

Ange Postecoglou grateful to Eddie Howe for journey to Tottenham

Eddie Howe says Bruno Guimaraes ‘at the fulcrum of everything’ for Newcastle

16:01 , Ben Fleming

Eddie Howe says Newcastle need Bruno Guimaraes to be at his best for his team to tick.

The 26-year-old Brazil international has hit top form in recent weeks after battling his way through a persistent ankle injury which hampered him for several months. He was one of the Magpies’ star performers in their Premier League victories over Chelsea and Manchester United and his return to that level could hardly have been better timed for head coach Howe as he contends with an ongoing selection crisis.

He said: “You need your top players to play really well when you’re in a situation like this that we’re in at the moment, and I think Bruno has certainly done that.

“I thought Manchester United and Chelsea, were up there with his best performances, and the first half against PSG. He’s such an important person to that part of the game for us that it is hard work for him physically, but he’s able to repeat those physical exertions that we need him to, so I think his game’s in a very good place.

“It has to be for us to perform well because he’s at the fulcrum of everything really.”

Kieran Trippier vows to improve following Everton display

15:53 , Ben Fleming

Kieran Trippier has vowed to get back to his best after a disappointing performance in Newcastle United’s 3-0 defeat to Everton.

Trippier was at fault for the first two goals his side conceded, giving the ball away in the build-up to Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s second-half strikes.

“I don’t hide. We’ve just got to move on now, we’ve got another big game in three days,’ said the former Spurs man.

“Listen, it’s one of those where you’ve made mistakes. Players make mistakes – I’ve made a couple today, I hold my hands up, I take responsibility and now it’s about getting on the bike again and getting ready for another big game in three days against Spurs.

“For me personally, obviously I’m very disappointed because of my own actions in certain moments in the game, but that’s something I’ll deal with. I’m an experienced player and I can handle these things.

“But the best thing about it is there’s a game in three days where we can try to put it right.”

Ange Postecoglou urges Tottenham to bounce back from West Ham defeat

15:45 , Ben Fleming

Ange Postecoglou called on wasteful Tottenham to not feel sorry for themselves after they suffered a fourth defeat in five matches with a 2-1 home loss to West Ham.

Their midweek loss extends Spurs’ winless run to five matches despite them taking the lead in each of those fixtures, which is a new Premier League record but Postecoglou urged them to bounce back on Sunday when Newcastle visit north London.

“There’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves, looking for a cuddle anywhere,” Postecoglou insisted.

“There’s only one way to change our circumstances and that is to come here on Sunday and put in a performance. Not just play good football but go out there and show some conviction about ourselves as a team.

“Sometimes we can disguise how we’re going by playing some nice stuff but like I said from day one, that’s not what I’m about. I want to win and that’s why I came to this football club and that’s the message.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, I’ve said that from the start. We’re still right at the beginning of what we need to create and days like today just give me further evidence and fuel of how much we need to do.”

Tottenham vs Newcastle - Newcastle team news

15:36 , Ben Fleming

The away side, meanwhile, name an unchanged team following their 3-0 defeat to Everton in midweek. Eddie Howe’s side are still hampered with several injuries but can welcome back Sean Longstaff to the subs bench.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Tottenham vs Newcastle - Spurs team news

15:35 , Ben Fleming

Ange Postecoglou makes two changes from his side’s midweek defeat to West Ham. Sarr replaces Hojbjerg in central midfield, while Richarlison comes in for Lo Celso. The Brazilian forward has been listed last on Spurs’ lineup graphic so perhaps that suggests he might start through the middle.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Richarlison.

Tottenham vs Newcastle - confirmed lineups

15:32 , Ben Fleming

And the teams are in!

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Richarlison.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Tottenham vs Newcastle - team news shortly

15:24 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got just over five minutes until the confirmed team news hits us. Here’s a reminder of how we think both teams might set up:

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Richarlison; Son.

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Overworked and overcome, Newcastle prove modern football takes more than 11 players

15:16 , Ben Fleming

After their heavy defeat to Everton, the mountain of injuries in Eddie Howe’s side looked to finally take it’s tole on the Magpies.

With a packed fixture list and without replacements ready to change the game, Eddie Howe is left trying to limit the damage. Ahead of today’s game, he may not have many back in contention but make do he must:

Overworked and overcome, Newcastle prove modern football takes more than 11 players

And last time out for Newcastle...

15:06 , Ben Fleming

In the last two seasons, Everton have required dramatic results in the run-in to extricate themselves from the relegation zone. Now they can gaze at the table in December and derive particular satisfaction from it. They are already out of the bottom three, despite being deducted 10 points. Another way of interpreting it is that, but for their controversial punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, they would be in the top half.

But they have had a terrific week, twin wins, with Dwight McNeil on target against both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, cancelling out the majority of the biggest points deduction in Premier League history and serving as proof of the spirit in Sean Dyche’s team. McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto condemned Newcastle to their heaviest defeat of the season as Everton surged to 17th.

Here’s a recap of Newcastle’s heavy midweek defeat against Everton:

Everton steamroller away relegation fears as Trippier endures a nightmare

Son Heung-min labels Tottenham ‘soft’ as Spurs make unwanted Premier League history

14:59 , Ben Fleming

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said Spurs were too “soft” after their 2-1 defeat to London rivals West Ham on Thursday, as they became the first team in Premier League history to drop points from a winning position in five straight games.

Spurs have not won in the Premier League since their victory at Crystal Palace in late October but have taken the lead in all five matches since, losing to Chelsea, Wolves, Aston Villa and West Ham as well as drawing against Manchester City.

“We lost the game which is unacceptable,” Son told Amazon Prime. “You get the lead five times in a row and losing the game I think is unacceptable and as players we should take responsibility.

“West Ham have always been tough to play against but look we were soft. Especially in the Premier League, even if you are winning 2-0, 3-0, you don’t know what will happen in the end.”

Son labels Tottenham ‘soft’ as Spurs make unwanted Premier League history

Last time out for Tottenham

14:52 , Ben Fleming

Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse struck after half-time to help West Ham turn the tables on Tottenham with an impressive second-half display to earn a memorable 2-1 win.

Cristian Romero put Spurs ahead in the 11th-minute and had Ange Postecoglou’s side on course for a first victory since the 27 October break.

David Moyes’s men had other ideas and after Bowen scored for the seventh away Premier League game in a row, Ward-Prowse capitalised on an error at the back with 16 minutes left.

Here’s a recap of Thursday’s disappointing defeat for Ange Postecoglou’s side:

Tottenham lose more ground on top four after West Ham comeback victory

Tottenham vs Newcastle - predicted line-ups

14:50 , Ben Fleming

We’ll have team news in about 45 minutes but here is how we are expecting both sides to line up:

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Richarlison; Son.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Tottenham vs Newcastle - Early team news

14:45 , Ben Fleming

Son Heung-min was forced off with a knock against West Ham, but should be fit to captain a Spurs side that may include a couple of changes. Pape Matar Sarr is back to full fitness and may reunite with Yves Bissouma in a midfield pairing that worked well earlier in the season, while Richarlison could start further forward.

Newcastle appeared to have suffered another injury blow against Everton when Jamaal Lascelles was replaced, but Eddie Howe suggested afterwards that the problem was a dead leg, potentially leaving Lascelles able to start again here.

That would be welcome news given the continued absence of, among others, Sven Botman and Dan Burn. Martin Dubravka will continue to deputise for the injured Nick Pope in goal.

Tottenham vs Newcastle - Key facts

14:40 , Ben Fleming

When is Tottenham vs Newcastle?

Tottenham vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 10 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers will also be able to stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Hello and welcome

12:04 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Newcastle. Both sides will be bidding to bounce back from Thursday-night defeats as the two sides meet in a vital Premier League fixture.

After a bright start to the season, Ange Postecoglou’s side have now gone five league games without a win, with rivals West Ham the latest successful visitors to Spurs’ north London home.

They remain a point above Newcastle, though, after the Tynesiders were beaten 3-0 by Everton in their midweek business.

Follow along for all the pre-match build-up, team news, match updates and reaction!