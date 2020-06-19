Tottenham – Manchester United stream: How to watch, updates, more

Here are the details for the Tottenham – Manchester United stream and TV channel.

Tottenham lead 1-0 thanks to a beautiful goal from Steven Bergwijn.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has named three of his starters for a big visit from Manchester United to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (Start time is 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Tottenham v Manchester United preview.

Harry Kane will be back in the Starting XI for Spurs as they look to gain ground on the top four and fifth-place Manchester United, who is four points ahead of Tottenham. Fifth-place will be enough for a Champions League spot unless Man City’s European ban appeal is successful.

Kane missed Spurs’ last eight PL matches before the coronavirus pause as well as both legs of the side’s Champions League ouster at the hands of RB Leipzig and its FA Cup exit via Norwich City.

United has players back, too, with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford ready to join new star Bruno Fernandes in building a Champions League outfit. Pogba will, however, begin the day on the bench.

Team news

Kane is one of several Tottenham stars ready to return to the lineup after injury and coronavirus pandemic layoffs.

“Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don’t know,” Mourinho admitted, via Sky Sports. “Only the game will tell us that. Is he in his top form? We don’t know. It is not a little training session. He’s had around six months without playing a football match. But he has worked extremely well, he is an amazing professional and is going to start tomorrow.”

Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son are also set to start for Spurs.

Manchester United is healthy, too, though reserve defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have picked up injuries.





Ladies and gentlemen: presenting our starting XI to face Spurs! 👀#MUFC #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020





What they’re saying about Tottenham v Man United

Spurs’ Mourinho on the battle v. his former club: “It is a strange battle to fight but at the same time it is a great challenge and a great motivation. I will try not to look at that points difference. That is why I cannot tell you exactly the difference in points we have to our opponents. We have to look to this incredible challenge in the way that every game we will try to win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the task at hand: “It’s a great game. A big game against one of the best teams in the league, Champions League finalists less than a year ago, a hard game. We prepared as well as we can, we’ve had a couple of in-house 11 v 11s and one 11 v 11 vs West Brom, which will hopefully stand us in good stead. We’re young, they look fit and ready, and we’ll see tomorrow night.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +135 to win via DraftKings, with Spurs at +195.

United won 2-1 at Old Trafford in December on the power of two Rashford goals against one from Dele Alli.

Prediction for Tottenham v. Man United

This could go in any number of directions, with healthy stars for both sides feeling out their form and fitness in North London. The midfield battle feels destined to go United’s way if Pogba and Fernandes hit the ground running. Both sides have dangerous scorers, so who knows what we’ll see in the empty London stadium that recently served as a hospital? Spoils split in a 2-2 draw.

