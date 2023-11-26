Tottenham v Aston Villa: Sutton's predictions

Sutton's Predictions image

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, he takes on Barry Can't Swim, aka DJ and producer Joshua Mannie - who is an Everton fan.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

I interviewed Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou this week and he came across really well. He has a process he believes in and it has brought him a lot of success.

Yes, Spurs have got some key players missing with Cristian Romero suspended and Micky van de Ven and James Maddison both injured, but he's not going to change the way his side play.

It is going to be fascinating to see how they get on because Aston Villa are so well organised under Unai Emery, and you know they will be ready for them.

Tottenham will try to dominate possession but Villa could try to press high and get after them or sit back and contain and look to hit them on the break.

If I had to pick a winner, I would go with Villa because they are so wily and they could expose any gaps Spurs leave open, but I actually think this one will end up as a draw.

Barry Can't Swim's prediction: 2-1

Tottenham have got a few injuries but I don't think Villa are quite the same side away from home.

