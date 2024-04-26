Tottenham v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Tottenham host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, 14:00 BST.

Tottenham have won just one of their past six Premier League games against Arsenal, with their four defeats in this run as many as they had suffered in their previous 16 against the Gunners.

Arsenal won this exact fixture 2-0 last season, last winning consecutive away league games against Spurs between 1987 and 1988 (a run of three).

Up to the end of the 2015-16 season, Arsenal v Tottenham was the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, with 20 of the 48 meetings between the sides ending level (42%). Since then, just four of the 15 north London derby matches have finished in a draw (27%).

Tottenham have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 12 Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - their longest run without a home shutout since September 2003 (15). In fact, only Burnley and Sheffield United (one each) have kept fewer clean sheets at home than Spurs this term (two).