Tottenham unveil Nike away kit for 2024/25 season

Tottenham Hotspur have launched their new away kit ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Spurs will return to playing in an away strip which is coloured light blue for the first time since the 2015/16 season. They also adorned light blue third kits in 2019/20 and 2022/23.

This new number features three different shades of blue - officially known as cobalt bliss, royal tint and binary blue by kit manufacturers Nike - and is reminiscent of the club's away shirts during the 1970s and 1980s.

As was the case with their new home kit, Tottenham's unveiling video for their away strip - dubbed 'That Spurs Show' - stars players from both the men's and women's team, with Pape Matar Sarr, Micky van de Ven, Martha Thomas, Celin Bizet, Olga Ahtinen, Pedro Porro and Radu Dragusin all involved.

Steal The Show 📺



Introducing our 🆕 2024/25 Away Kit. Available now exclusively through Spurs and Nike, both in-store and online! 🌟 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 24, 2024

This video also features a nod to their upcoming Europa League campaign, with the final shot reading 'Holiday special destination: Bilbao, Spain' - the host city of next season's final.

Spurs have qualified for the Europa League via their Premier League finish for only the second time in the last nine years. They are expected to be among the favourites to win the competition, with Manchester United, Roma, Lyon and Athletic Club also participating.

With Tottenham still in the planning stages for the season ahead, head coach Ange Postecoglou returned to the televisions of viewers in the United Kingdom over the weekend, appearing as a pundit for ITV's Euro 2024 coverage.