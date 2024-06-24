📸 Tottenham unveil new 2024/25 away kit

Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled their new away kit for the 2024/25 season.

A stripy light blue number, the shirt is a nod to the club’s kits in the 1980s, and was unveiled with an 80s-style launch video.

Steal The Show 📺 Introducing our 🆕 2024/25 Away Kit. Available now exclusively through Spurs and Nike, both in-store and online! 🌟 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 24, 2024

The shirt is offset by a gold trim, and complimented by light blue shorts and socks.